It's no secret that living on a fixed income can make managing your debt feel like an uphill climb. For retirees or those receiving Social Security, even small monthly payments can strain already tight budgets. And when you add in sticky inflation, which is driving up costs for everything from groceries to healthcare, it's easy to see how credit card balances and other debts can quickly spiral out of control.

If you're in this situation, you may be wondering if debt consolidation is a way to get some breathing room. After all, rolling multiple debts into one loan with one monthly payment sounds appealing, especially if it comes with a lower interest rate. But when Social Security is your primary or only income, the options for debt consolidation may look different than they would for someone still working full time.

So, can you consolidate debt while on Social Security? And if so, is it the best route to take, or are there other strategies that might work better? Here's what you need to know before making your next move.

Can you consolidate debt while on Social Security?

Yes, it's possible to consolidate your debt even if your income comes solely from Social Security. But there are some important nuances to understand, and qualifying for a traditional debt consolidation loan may be challenging in some cases.

Your Social Security benefits count as income when applying for a debt consolidation loan or other financial products, so lenders will typically consider them as part of your application. However, because many retirees are on fixed or limited budgets, qualifying for a large enough loan, or one with favorable terms, can sometimes be difficult. Paying a much higher rate for a debt consolidation loan negates a lot of the benefits that come with this strategy, so it may not be worth consolidating if the rate is just a point or two lower than your credit cards.

Lenders may also look closely at your debt-to-income ratio to ensure you can afford the consolidated payment. A higher debt-to-income ratio can make approval harder, even if you've been diligently making the minimum payments on your current debts. So, if your Social Security benefits are modest and your debt levels are high, it could be tough to qualify.

That said, if your credit is strong and you own a home, a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) might be a viable way to consolidate your debt. These borrowing options allow you to use the equity in your home to consolidate higher-rate debts like credit cards into one lower-rate monthly payment. But this approach comes with tradeoffs, and if you fall behind on payments, you could risk losing your home.

For those without significant assets or excellent credit, credit counseling can offer an alternative in the form of a debt management plan. With a debt management plan, the credit counseling agency works directly with your creditors to lower interest rates and eliminate certain fees, making your debt more affordable and manageable.

And, you send one monthly payment to the credit counseling agency, which essentially "consolidates" all of your debt into one obligation. Unlike a debt consolidation loan, though, there's no requirement that you'll need to meet based on your income or credit score.

What other debt relief options should you consider on Social Security?

If debt consolidation isn't feasible, don't lose hope. There are other ways to tackle debt while living on Social Security, including:

The bottom line

Consolidating debt while on Social Security is possible, but it's not always a straightforward process. Whether it's through a debt consolidation loan, home equity or a debt management plan, the right approach ultimately depends on your income, credit and overall financial picture. If debt consolidation isn't an option, the good news is that there are still paths to relief, including debt settlement, hardship programs, and, in some cases, bankruptcy. Talking to a credit counselor or debt relief expert can help you weigh your choices and find the safest, most effective way to manage your debt on a fixed income.