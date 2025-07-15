Watch CBS News
CPI rose in June to 2.7% annual rate, new data shows

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch.
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch.
The Consumer Price Index in June rose 2.7% on an annual basis, a sign inflation around the U.S. is creeping up after declining earlier this year.

By the numbers

The CPI was forecast to rise 2.7% last month, higher than last month's rate of 2.4%, according to economists polled by financial data firm FactSet. 

On a month-over-month basis, the CPI rose 0.3%, which is the largest increase since January and in line with economists' forecasts. 

The CPI, a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers, tracks the change in those prices over time.

So-called core inflation, a measure of CPI that excludes food and energy prices (which are more volatile), rose by 2.9% over the past 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's slightly below the 3% predicted by economists polled by FactSet.

