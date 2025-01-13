What credit counseling can (and can't) do to help with your debt

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit counseling could help you expedite your journey to becoming debt-free, but there are limitations to that approach. Getty Images

Between today's record-high credit card rates, the compounding nature of credit card interest and the elevated borrowing costs on other types of loans, lots of Americans are dealing with debt-related issues right now. Managing any debt — and high-rate debt in particular — can be a daunting challenge, especially as the bills start piling up and the interest charges make repayment feel insurmountable. The good news is that you don't have to take on the task alone. There are certain types of debt relief options, like credit counseling, that can help.

With credit counseling, you're offered financial education and debt management solutions that have h

elped countless other people regain control of their finances. However, credit counseling isn't a magic solution that makes debt disappear overnight. While these services can provide valuable tools and strategies for managing debt, they come with both capabilities and limitations that you should understand before seeking help. After all, credit counseling tends to work best when you have realistic expectations about what these services can and cannot accomplish.

To decide if credit counseling is right for your situation, it's also important to understand the outcomes that you can reasonably expect. By arming yourself with this information, you'll be better prepared to decide whether credit counseling aligns with your financial goals and unique circumstances.

What credit counseling can do to help with your debt

Credit counseling services offer several powerful tools to help tackle your debt challenges. To start, they provide expert financial education and personalized advice, which can be invaluable when you're trying to get rid of high-rate debt. As part of the program, a certified credit counselor will review your complete financial situation, including income, expenses, assets and debts, to help you understand your current position and develop a realistic budget. This educational component helps you build better money management skills that can prevent future debt problems.

Another significant benefit is access to debt management plans. With this type of plan in place, the credit counselor works directly with your creditors to potentially secure lower interest rates and fees, which can make your debt more affordable overall. The counseling agency also consolidates your various debt payments into a single monthly payment, which they then distribute to your creditors. This simplification can make debt repayment more manageable while potentially saving you money through reduced interest charges.

Credit counselors can also serve as advocates on your behalf when dealing with your creditors. They understand the industry's inner workings and can often negotiate more effectively than you could if acting alone. In addition, they can help you understand your rights as a consumer and explain various debt relief options if necessary so you can make informed decisions about your financial future.

Many agencies also provide specialized counseling for specific financial challenges, such as student loan debt, housing issues or small business finances. These focused services can offer targeted strategies for particular types of debt that may require different approaches than general consumer debt.

What credit counseling can't do to help with your debt

Despite their many benefits, credit counseling services have limitations that you should understand as well. Perhaps most crucially, they cannot eliminate or reduce the principal amount you owe. Unlike debt relief companies, credit counselors don't negotiate to reduce the actual balance of your debts — they can only work to reduce interest rates and fees.

Credit counseling also cannot force creditors to participate in a debt management plan or accept modified payment terms. While many creditors regularly work with credit counseling agencies, participation is voluntary. Some creditors may refuse to participate or offer less favorable terms than you hope to receive.

These services cannot repair damaged credit immediately, either. While following a debt management plan can eventually lead to improved credit scores, this process takes time — and typically requires several months or years of consistent payments. Enrolling in a debt management plan may also be noted on your credit report, which some future creditors might view negatively.

Credit counseling cannot provide emergency funds or quick fixes for immediate financial crises, either. While credit counselors can help you develop a long-term plan to approach your debt, they don't provide loans or direct financial assistance. If you need immediate cash for essential expenses, you'll need to explore other options.

Finally, credit counseling cannot change your financial behaviors — that responsibility lies with you. While credit counselors provide education and tools, success ultimately depends on your commitment to following the prescribed budget and making consistent payments.

The bottom line

Credit counseling can be an invaluable resource for those struggling with debt by offering education, structured repayment plans and professional guidance through financial challenges. However, it's crucial to approach these services with realistic expectations about what they can and cannot accomplish.

For many people, though, credit counseling represents an important first step toward financial stability, providing the knowledge and tools needed to manage debt effectively. The key is understanding that while credit counseling can help create a path out of debt, walking that path requires personal commitment, patience and consistent effort over time.