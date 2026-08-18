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Creditors can go after an estate for unpaid debt, but can they force the sale of a family home? Getty Images/iStockphoto

When someone dies with unpaid debt, the financial questions their loved ones face can be surprisingly complicated, particularly when it comes to things like inheritances and remaining debts. And, that's particularly true right now, with U.S. households carrying more than $18 trillion in total debt and many families managing sizable mortgage loans, credit card balances and other debts. And when a home is part of the estate, the stakes can feel especially high.

That's because debts generally don't just disappear when the borrower dies. Instead, creditors may have the right to seek repayment from the assets left behind, meaning that the estate typically has to try to pay the balances owed before any assets can be distributed. For surviving family members, that can raise the question of whether a creditor can go after the deceased person's house, even if the family hoped to keep it.

So, can creditors make an estate sell a home to pay off debts? That answer depends on more than simply whether the deceased person owed money. Here's what to know if you're facing a similar situation.

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Can creditors make an estate sell a house to pay debt?

In some situations, yes, a house may need to be sold to pay the deceased person's creditors. However, that doesn't mean every outstanding debt automatically gives a creditor the power to force the sale of a home.

That's because when a person dies, their estate generally becomes responsible for their individual debts. The executor or personal representative typically gathers the estate's assets, identifies valid debts and pays creditors according to state probate rules before distributing remaining property to heirs. Family members generally aren't required to use their own money to pay those debts unless an exception applies, such as when they co-signed an obligation.

Whether the house must be sold, though, can depend on several factors, including:

How much cash the estate has: If the estate has enough money in bank accounts or other liquid assets to pay valid creditor claims, selling the home may not be necessary.

If the estate has enough money in bank accounts or other liquid assets to pay valid creditor claims, selling the home may not be necessary. The type of debt involved: Secured debts can present a more direct risk to the property. For example, if there's a remaining mortgage on the home, payment generally must be made if the property is going to be retained. A lender's lien doesn't disappear simply because the borrower dies.

Secured debts can present a more direct risk to the property. For example, if there's a remaining mortgage on the home, payment generally must be made if the property is going to be retained. A lender's lien doesn't disappear simply because the borrower dies. How the property is owned: A house that passes directly to a surviving joint owner may be treated differently from one that's solely owned by the deceased person and becomes part of the probate estate. State law and the specific form of ownership matter.

A house that passes directly to a surviving joint owner may be treated differently from one that's solely owned by the deceased person and becomes part of the probate estate. State law and the specific form of ownership matter. The estate's overall financial picture: If there isn't enough money or other property available to cover valid debts, the executor may need to sell estate assets, potentially including the house, to raise the necessary funds to pay off what's owed.

If there isn't enough money or other property available to cover valid debts, the executor may need to sell estate assets, potentially including the house, to raise the necessary funds to pay off what's owed. State protections: Probate rules, homestead protections and creditor priorities vary significantly by state. Those laws can affect whether a home is available to satisfy certain claims and which creditors get paid first.

There are also special cases to consider. Medicaid, for example, requires states to pursue estate recovery for certain benefits paid on behalf of some recipients age 55 and older, including certain long-term care costs. However, federal rules restrict recovery in some circumstances, such as when there is a surviving spouse or a surviving child who is under 21, blind or disabled, and states must have procedures for undue-hardship waivers.

So, heirs shouldn't assume that a creditor's claim automatically means the house will be sold — or, conversely, that inheriting the house means it's protected from the deceased person's debts. The details of the estate and applicable state laws typically determine what happens.

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Can debt relief help prevent an estate from having to sell a house?

If you're settling the affairs of someone who has died, traditional debt relief programs generally aren't designed to resolve debts on behalf of an estate. The executor instead has to handle valid creditor claims through the estate administration or probate process instead.

Debt relief can be relevant before that point, though. Someone who is struggling with substantial unsecured debt, such as high-rate credit card balances, may have options for reducing or restructuring what they owe while they're alive. Depending on the circumstances, that could include debt consolidation, a debt management plan or debt settlement.

Debt settlement, for example, may allow borrowers to negotiate lump-sum settlements on unsecured debts for less than the full amount owed. Debt consolidation would instead combine qualifying debts into a new loan with one monthly payment, while a debt management plan can potentially reduce interest rates or fees and establish a structured repayment schedule.

Reducing large unsecured balances can have another potential benefit: It may leave fewer creditor claims against an estate later. But debt relief shouldn't be viewed primarily as an estate-planning strategy. Each option comes with eligibility requirements, costs and potential credit consequences, and settlement can also have tax implications.

The bottom line

Creditors may ultimately be paid from the value of a deceased person's home in certain circumstances, and an estate may need to sell the property if there aren't enough other assets to satisfy valid claims. But whether that happens depends heavily on the type of debt, property ownership, available estate assets and state law. Heirs also generally don't become personally responsible for a relative's individual debts simply because they inherit from the estate.

If a home is the estate's primary asset and there are substantial outstanding debts, it may be worth consulting a probate or estate attorney before selling, transferring or distributing property. That can clarify which claims must be paid, whether any protections apply and what options may exist for keeping the home.