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The debt collection process doesn't simply stop when someone dies, but it doesn't continue exactly as it did before, either. Getty Images/iStockphoto

When someone dies, financial questions tend to surface shortly thereafter, even if the grieving process has just started. After all, bills continue arriving, creditors may start reaching out and, in turn, surviving family members are often left to determine which financial obligations still need attention. At the same time, though, emotions are typically still running high, making it difficult to separate legal responsibilities from assumptions.

That's especially true when debt collectors become involved. A phone call or letter requesting payment can create the impression that someone in the family is personally responsible for settling a deceased relative's accounts. In reality, though, that's not always the case. Debt collection after death follows a specific set of legal rules, and those rules can vary depending on the type of debt, how assets are owned and where the deceased lived.

Understanding those guidelines before responding to a debt collector can help you avoid unnecessary payments and ensure that legitimate debts are handled through the proper process. So, what debt collection rules should you be aware of if your loved one has died?

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5 debt collection rules to know after a loved one dies

The debt collection process doesn't simply stop when someone dies, but it doesn't continue exactly as it did before, either. Here are a few important rules families should understand:

Debt collectors can only contact certain people

If a borrower dies with unpaid balances, debt collectors can't just call every surviving family member looking for payment. Under federal law, they're generally permitted to communicate with the personal representative of the estate. They may also contact certain relatives or other people with authority to handle the deceased person's affairs in limited circumstances, but they can't use those conversations to pressure someone who isn't legally responsible for the debt into paying it.

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Debt collectors can't misrepresent who owes the debt

One common misconception family members have after a death is that they automatically inherit their loved one's outstanding balances. That isn't necessarily the case, and debt collectors cannot legally tell a child, sibling or other relative that they personally owe a deceased person's debt if they don't, though.

There are exceptions, such as co-signers, joint account holders in some situations or spouses in certain community property states. However, a debt collector still can't falsely imply that someone in the family is responsible for payment simply because the borrower died.

Debt collectors must stop contacting you if you have an attorney

If the estate is being handled by a probate attorney or another lawyer representing the executor, debt collectors generally must communicate through that attorney once they know representation exists. They shouldn't continue contacting the executor directly in an attempt to collect the debt. This rule can help reduce confusion and ensure claims are handled through the proper legal process.

Debt collectors still can't harass or threaten family members

A death doesn't suspend the protections provided by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, either. Families have the same protections against abusive collection practices that borrowers have while they're alive. That means debt collectors still can't:

Threaten legal action they can't take

Use abusive or profane language

Repeatedly call to harass someone

Make false or misleading statements about the debt

Pressure relatives into paying debts they don't legally owe

Debt collectors have to follow the probate process

Debt collectors can't simply seize estate assets or demand immediate payment from surviving relatives either, even if the debt is valid. In most cases, they must submit a claim against the estate within the deadlines established by state probate law to collect what's owed.

If the estate has sufficient assets, these types of debts are typically paid through probate according to state law. If it doesn't, creditors may receive only partial payment or none at all depending on the estate's financial situation and the priority of other claims.

The bottom line

Receiving a call from a debt collector after losing a loved one can make an already difficult situation even more stressful. But while creditors have the right to seek repayment of valid debts, they also have to follow established rules when doing so. They can't misrepresent who owes the debt, use harassment or intimidation to collect it or sidestep the probate process simply because family members are grieving.

Before agreeing to pay anything, take the time to verify the debt, determine whether you're legally responsible for handling the estate and understand your rights. If you're unsure how to respond, consulting a probate attorney or consumer law attorney can help ensure you're protecting both the estate and your own finances while any legitimate debts are resolved through the proper legal channels.