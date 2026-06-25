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Unpaid medical debt typically won't follow surviving family members, but there are exceptions to that rule. PM Images/Getty Images

For many families, the financial side of dealing with a loved one's death doesn't end with paying off the funeral expenses or settling an estate. In the weeks that follow a person's death, their unpaid bills will continue to arrive, including invoices for hospital stays, emergency treatment or medical care that hadn't yet been paid. Those unexpected reminders can quickly add another layer of confusion and uncertainty to an already difficult situation.

With healthcare costs climbing steadily in recent years, medical debt has become an increasingly common financial burden, and many Americans now leave behind healthcare bills alongside other debt-related obligations when they die. As a result, surviving spouses, children and other relatives are often left wondering whether those unpaid medical balances now belong to them — and whether creditors now have the right to pursue them for payment.

But do surviving family members automatically become responsible for paying their loved one's medical bills after they die? Understanding how these medical debt rules work can help you avoid costly mistakes during a challenging time. Below, we'll detail what you'll need to know.

Find out how to settle your medical debt for less here.

What happens to unpaid medical debt when someone dies?

When someone dies, their unpaid medical bills don't disappear, but they don't automatically transfer to relatives either. Rather, those bills become a claim against the person's estate, meaning the pool of assets they left behind. The executor or administrator is responsible for using estate funds to pay valid debts, including any unpaid medical bills, before the remainder of the money is distributed to heirs.

Medical debt is unsecured, meaning no asset, like a house or car, is tied to it. That matters because state law sets an order of priority for who gets paid from an estate, and unsecured creditors usually sit near the back of the line, behind administrative costs, funeral expenses, taxes and certain priority claims. What that means is that if the estate runs out of money before reaching them, those medical bills often go partially or entirely unpaid, and that's effectively where the debt ends.

However, there are exceptions to this rule that are worth knowing, including the following:

If a family member co-signed or guaranteed the bill — including admission paperwork where you personally agreed to be financially responsible for the care — they are responsible for paying the debt.

A surviving spouse may be on the hook for debts incurred during the marriage, including medical bills, if they live in a community property state.

Roughly half the states in the nation have filial responsibility laws, which are statutes that, in rare and narrow circumstances, can hold adult children liable for a parent's unpaid medical or long-term care costs.

Through estate recovery, states can reclaim what Medicaid paid for nursing home or in-home care for someone 55 or older, typically by placing a claim against the home.

Learn about the debt relief strategies that could benefit you now.

How to keep medical debt from outliving you

If you're concerned about leaving behind expensive medical debt, the most reliable way to keep it from impacting your family (and your estate) after you die is to shrink the debt now. And, the good news is that medical bills are often negotiable, which means the listed price is rarely the final one.

Start this process by requesting an itemized bill and checking it for errors. If you find issues, you can start the dispute process with the creditor. If you owe the debt, though, several paths can lower the balance, including asking the provider for a discount or an interest-free payment plan, applying for hospital charity care or financial assistance programs (many nonprofit hospitals are required to offer them) or disputing charges your insurer should have covered.

For larger or lingering balances, or more widespread debt problems, broader strategies can help. For example, debt relief options such as working with a credit counselor on a debt management plan or getting help from a debt relief company to negotiate settlements for less than the full amount can clear medical bills and other types of debt before those obligations ever reach an estate.

The bottom line

Unpaid medical debt won't follow the surviving family members after the person has died. Rather, those expenses are paid out of the estate, and when the estate falls short, much of it simply goes uncollected. There are exceptions, though, from co-signed bills to Medicaid estate recovery, and those are the ones worth planning around. Ultimately, though, the best protection is to address medical and other types of debt while you still have room to negotiate, so the people you love inherit your assets and not your invoices.