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In certain cases, surviving family members may be held responsible for a deceased person's debts. SeventyFour/Getty Images

When a loved one dies, the people they leave behind are often forced to make important financial decisions related to the estate — and in many cases, they must do so quickly. In addition to navigating funeral arrangements and probate matters, there may be bank accounts to close, property to transfer and outstanding bills that still need attention. And, in many cases, those responsible for handling the estate are also seeing the full picture of their loved one's finances for the first time.

Navigating these issues has become even more complicated, though, now that more older Americans are carrying debt well into retirement. After all, credit card balances, personal loans, medical expenses and other financial obligations don't always just disappear when someone dies, which means their family members often have to determine what happens next. The challenge is that the rules governing those debts aren't always easy to understand.

Some obligations are paid through the deceased person's estate, but in certain cases, surviving family members may become responsible for payment instead. Understanding where those lines are drawn, then, can help avoid costly mistakes. So, which debts are surviving family members responsible for after someone dies? Below, we'll examine four specific ones worth knowing.

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Which debts are surviving family members responsible for when someone dies?

In most cases, a person's debts do not automatically become the responsibility of surviving family members. Rather, those debts are typically paid from the deceased person's estate, which includes assets such as bank accounts, investments, real estate and personal property. However, there are situations where a surviving spouse, child or other family member may be legally responsible for certain debts, including the following:

Joint debts

If you shared a debt with the deceased person, you generally remain responsible for the balance. This is one of the most common circumstances in which debt responsibility survives death, as in these cases, both borrowers legally agreed to repay the debt when the account was opened.

For example, if both spouses signed for a mortgage, auto loan, personal loan or joint credit card account, the surviving borrower is still obligated to make payments. The lender doesn't lose its right to collect simply because one borrower has died; the full repayment responsibility just transfers to the surviving borrower instead.

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Co-signed loans

A co-signer can also become responsible for a debt after the primary borrower dies. That's because a co-signer on a loan agrees to repay it if the original borrower cannot. Death generally triggers that obligation, meaning the lender may seek payment from the surviving party if the estate cannot fully satisfy the debt. This typically applies to private student loans, personal loans, auto loans and other forms of consumer credit.

Certain spousal debts

Depending on state laws and the nature of the debt, surviving spouses may have additional responsibilities. In community property states, for example, some debts incurred during the marriage may be considered jointly owned, even if only one spouse's name appears on the account. In those situations, creditors may be able to pursue repayment from the surviving spouse. Spouses may also remain responsible for debts tied to jointly owned assets, such as a home with a mortgage. State laws vary, though, so surviving spouses should seek legal guidance if they're unsure whether a creditor's claim is valid.

Medical debt (in certain situations)

Medical debt can also create confusion after someone dies. Generally, unpaid medical bills will become obligations of the estate. However, some states have laws that may hold spouses responsible for certain healthcare expenses incurred during the marriage.

Known as "doctrine of necessities" laws in some jurisdictions, these rules can make surviving spouses liable for specific medical debts under certain circumstances. But with the exact rules dependent on state law and the specific situation, it's important to seek professional guidance if you're unsure whether the debt is truly owed.

How to keep your debt from becoming your family's burden

If you're worried about leaving debt behind when you die, the most effective protection generally isn't a legal maneuver after the fact — it's shrinking the debt now. Reducing what you owe now means fewer creditor claims against your estate and more left over for the people you actually want to provide for.

Several routes can help. One option is debt settlement, which aims to resolve unsecured balances by settling them for less than the full amount, often through a structured debt relief program. Debt consolidation is another option, one that rolls multiple high-rate balances into a single, lower-rate loan.

Or, a credit counselor can help you build a realistic debt management plan based on your budget, which generally comes with lower rates and fees, making it easier to pay off what's owed. And, for those with genuinely unmanageable debt, filing for bankruptcy offers a reset, though there are trade-offs to weigh. Whatever route you choose, though, acting now keeps the choice in your hands.

The bottom line

Most debts do not automatically transfer to surviving family members when someone dies. Rather, creditors generally seek repayment from the deceased person's estate. However, surviving spouses, co-signers and joint account holders can remain legally responsible for certain obligations, and state laws may create additional exceptions. To help your loved ones avoid those issues, you may want to focus on trimming your balances today, whether through debt relief or simple discipline. After all, that's the most feasible way to leave behind an inheritance rather than a pile of creditor claims.