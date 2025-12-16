We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Leaving behind certain types of debt could turn your loved ones' finances upside down. bob_bosewell/Getty Images

Most people aren't particularly interested in pondering what the financial aftermath will be when they die, but recent data suggests that this should be a regular part of managing your finances. Case in point? About 55% of Americans say they expect to pass on debt to a loved one when they die, according to Debt.com, with nearly half of them expecting to leave behind between $10,000 and more than $30,000 in debt. What's perhaps even more surprising, though, is that over 37% of Americans say they took on debt after a loved one's death, a statistic that's been increasing sharply.

Given the serious implications this can have, it's crucial to understand what happens to your financial obligations after your death, especially if your goal is to protect the people you care about. The conventional wisdom is that your debt dies with you, and in many cases, that's technically true. When someone dies, their estate handles outstanding debts through a legal process called probate. The executor sells assets, pays off creditors and distributes what's left. If the estate doesn't cover everything, most unsecured debts simply go unpaid.

This general rule has some significant exceptions, though. Certain debts don't simply vanish when the primary borrower dies, and in some situations, the financial responsibility shifts to a surviving family member instead.

What types of debts are not automatically forgiven when you die?

While some debts may be discharged at death, many are not. Here are the major debt categories that typically don't disappear automatically after you die:

Credit card debt

Credit card balances don't go away when someone dies. Instead, the estate is responsible for paying them off. If the estate doesn't have enough assets, the debt may go unpaid, but family members generally aren't personally responsible unless they were joint account holders. Authorized users, though, are not responsible. Still, credit card companies can file claims against the estate, which can slow the settlement process.

Mortgages and home equity loans

A home loan doesn't vanish automatically when you die. If your beneficiaries want to keep the property, they'll need to continue making payments or refinance the mortgage loan in their own name. If they don't want the home or can't afford it, the lender may eventually foreclose. The same applies to home equity loans or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

Auto loans

Auto lenders retain interest in the vehicle until the loan is repaid. That means your heirs must either take over payments or return the car. If the estate sells the vehicle, the loan must be paid back before your loved ones receive any proceeds.

Medical debt

Medical bills accumulated before death can still be charged to the estate. These debts can be substantial, too, particularly for those with chronic conditions or long-term care needs. While states set specific rules for how long medical providers have to file claims, they typically must be resolved before beneficiaries receive any inheritance.

Personal loans

Whether borrowed from a bank, credit union or online lender, personal loan balances are the estate's responsibility. If the loan is secured, meaning it's backed by property, the lender may have the right to reclaim the collateral. Unsecured loans simply become claims against the estate.

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are generally discharged when the borrower dies, but private student loans are not. Some private lenders offer death discharge provisions, but many do not. And if there is a co-signer, that person may still be responsible unless the lender explicitly releases them.

How can you help protect your loved ones now?

Understanding which debts remain after death can help you take meaningful steps now to help protect your loved ones. One of the most effective strategies is simply reducing the amount of debt you carry, especially if it's high-rate or unsecured debt. And, taking advantage of the debt relief options available to you can be key. These strategies can offer both immediate breathing room and long-term protection for your estate. The options may include:

Debt consolidation

Consolidating your debt allows you to combine multiple debts into one fixed monthly payment, typically with a lower interest rate. This can simplify the repayment process and help borrowers pay down balances faster, reducing what would otherwise become liabilities for their estate.

Debt settlement

With debt settlement, also commonly referred to as debt forgiveness, the goal is to negotiate with your creditors to settle debts for less than you owe. This can be particularly helpful for those dealing with large credit card balances or unsecured loans that might otherwise persist after death. While it can affect your credit, it may substantially reduce the amount that would pass to your estate.

Structured repayment

Credit counseling agencies can help you create an affordable repayment strategy via a debt management plan. These programs can make it easier to pay down debt during your lifetime, ensuring you leave behind fewer obligations.

The bottom line

Debt doesn't automatically disappear when someone dies, and certain types remain tied to the estate until they're resolved. The good news is that borrowers have options to reduce those balances and protect their loved ones. Whether through debt consolidation, debt settlement or a structured repayment strategy, addressing debt now can ensure that your legacy includes support, not stress.