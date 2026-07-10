We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Some assets may be used to satisfy legitimate creditor claims, while others bypass the estate altogether. WirojSidhisoradej/Getty Images

Settling a loved one's estate is rarely as straightforward as distributing belongings according to a will. Before any heirs receive an inheritance, there's another important step that must take place behind the scenes: resolving any outstanding debts. That process can surprise families who assume that every asset automatically passes to beneficiaries once someone dies.

And, with borrowers continuing to carry historically high levels of household debt nationwide, more estates are entering probate with mortgages, credit card balances, medical bills, personal loans and other financial obligations still outstanding. That has made questions about what creditors can — and cannot — claim from an estate increasingly common among surviving family members.

The answer isn't always clear, either. Some assets may be used to satisfy legitimate creditor claims, while others bypass the estate altogether or receive legal protections under state and federal law. So, what assets can creditors actually claim from an estate under the law? That's what we'll examine below.

Learn how to get rid of your high-rate debt for less today.

What assets can creditors claim from an estate?

Creditors who are owed money generally have the right to seek repayment from assets that become part of a deceased person's probate estate. The executor is responsible for identifying these debts, notifying creditors as required under state law and paying valid claims before distributing any remaining assets to heirs. Not every asset in an estate is available to creditors, however. Whether an asset can be claimed often depends on how it's owned and whether it passes through probate. Here are some of the assets creditors may be able to access:

Real estate owned solely by the deceased

If someone owned a home, vacation property or land in their name alone, that property generally becomes part of the probate estate. If there isn't enough cash in the estate to pay outstanding debts, the executor may need to sell the property to satisfy creditor claims before beneficiaries receive any remaining proceeds. If the property has a mortgage, that debt must also typically be addressed during the estate settlement process.

Find out what debt relief options are available to you now.

Bank and investment accounts without beneficiary designations

Checking accounts, savings accounts, brokerage accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) that are titled solely in the deceased person's name and don't have payable-on-death or transfer-on-death beneficiaries usually become estate assets. Those funds may be used to pay approved creditor claims before any remaining balance is distributed to heirs.

Personal property

Vehicles, jewelry, collectibles, artwork, furniture and other valuable personal belongings may also become estate assets if they were owned solely by the deceased. While executors don't necessarily have to sell every item, valuable property can be liquidated if doing so is necessary to pay outstanding debts that the estate legally owes.

Business interests

If the deceased owned a business interest that became part of the probate estate, creditors may also have claims against its value. The exact treatment depends on ownership agreements, applicable state law and how the business was structured, but these assets aren't automatically shielded simply because they're tied to a business.

What estate assets are untouchable to creditors?

Many assets never become part of the probate estate at all. Life insurance proceeds with a named beneficiary, retirement accounts with designated beneficiaries, jointly owned property with rights of survivorship and payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts often pass directly to beneficiaries outside probate. Because these assets generally bypass the estate, they are frequently protected from the estate's creditors. However, there can be important exceptions depending on state law, the type of debt involved and how the asset is titled.

How debt relief can help protect estate assets

When debt lands in probate, it can eat into what heirs actually receive even when it doesn't become their personal responsibility. That's where debt relief strategies can play an important role, both before and after death.

For someone still living, tackling high-rate credit card debt through a debt management plan or a negotiated settlement can shrink what eventually lands in the estate, preserving more for beneficiaries and simplifying probate. Or, a credit counselor can often negotiate card rates down substantially for borrowers, turning what was an unmanageable balance into one that's paid off well before it becomes a creditor claim.

It can also make sense for executors managing an already-insolvent estate to negotiate directly with creditors. Debt collectors will sometimes accept a reduced lump-sum payment from limited estate funds rather than risk getting nothing, particularly on older, unsecured balances. An estate attorney or a credit counselor can help executors understand which debts are worth negotiating and which are likely to be written off regardless.

The bottom line

Creditors can generally only claim assets that pass through probate, and even then only up to what the estate is actually worth. Life insurance, retirement accounts, and jointly titled property typically stay out of reach, while real estate, solo bank accounts, and personal property are fair game. Heirs rarely inherit that debt outright, but a poorly funded estate can still mean a smaller inheritance — which is exactly why paying down high-rate debt now, and understanding how state probate priority rules work, remains one of the more overlooked pieces of a solid financial plan.