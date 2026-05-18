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Bankruptcy may help protect your Social Security benefits from garnishment, but only under the right circumstances. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Millions of older Americans are carrying debt into retirement — and for many of these retirees, the monthly Social Security benefits they receive each month are also their primary source of income. Relying on fixed retirement income to cover essentials can be tough, as the average retiree only receives about $2,000 per month right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything. And, that's particularly true for those retirees who are carrying high-rate debt, as credit card balances, medical debt or personal loan obligations add even more strain to the budget.

What's even more concerning, though, is that federal benefits aren't always fully shielded from collection efforts. While many people assume Social Security income is untouchable, certain types of debt can still trigger garnishment or offset actions against those benefits, reducing retirees' benefits by as much as 15%, depending on the circumstances. That, in turn, can create a confusing and stressful situation for borrowers who are already struggling to keep up.

When that happens, many people reach for the same tool they'd use to stop any other garnishment: bankruptcy. But will filing for bankruptcy really offer protection against your Social Security being garnished? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can bankruptcy stop Social Security garnishment?

In many situations, yes — filing for bankruptcy can stop garnishment actions tied to certain debts, but the outcome depends on who is collecting the debt and what type of garnishment is occurring.

When someone files for bankruptcy, an automatic stay immediately goes into effect. This court order temporarily stops most collection activities, including lawsuits, wage garnishments, bank levies and collection calls. However, not all Social Security garnishments are treated the same. Here's how it works across different types of debt:

Credit card and personal loans

If a creditor has sued you over unpaid credit card debt, medical debt or personal loans and obtained a judgment, bankruptcy can often stop collection efforts tied to that judgment. That includes bank levies or attempts to garnish non-exempt income.

That said, regular creditors generally cannot actually directly garnish Social Security benefits deposited into a bank account if those funds are identifiable as protected federal benefits. Banks are required to protect up to two months' worth of electronically deposited Social Security benefits from most creditor garnishments under federal rules.

Problems can arise, though, when funds are mixed with other deposits or remain in an account for extended periods. In those situations, filing for bankruptcy may help stop ongoing collection pressure or prevent creditors from pursuing additional legal action.

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Federal student loans

Federal student loan collections are where things become more complicated. The federal government can legally offset a portion of Social Security benefits for borrowers in default on their federal student loans. Filing for bankruptcy may temporarily halt collection activity through the automatic stay, however.

That said, discharging federal student loan debt in bankruptcy is notoriously difficult. Borrowers typically must prove "undue hardship" through a separate legal proceeding and the parameters for doing so are strict. Still, recent changes to federal guidance have made hardship discharges somewhat more accessible for some older borrowers with limited income and long-term financial hardship, so this could be an effective route to take for certain retirees.

Tax debt and other federal obligations

The IRS can also levy certain federal benefits under specific circumstances. And, while filing for bankruptcy may temporarily pause some collection actions, tax debts are governed by unique bankruptcy rules.

Some older tax debts may qualify for discharge if they meet strict timing and filing requirements, but others may survive bankruptcy entirely. Debts such as child support and certain government-related obligations also typically remain collectible despite a bankruptcy filing.

Other debt relief options that may help

Bankruptcy can provide powerful protections, but it's usually considered a last-resort solution. Before filing, some borrowers may benefit from exploring other forms of debt relief, including:

Debt settlement

Debt settlement involves negotiating with creditors to agree on a lump-sum settlement that's less than the full amount owed. This approach lowers the total debt by 30% to 50% on average, which can make it easier for borrowers with large credit card balances or accounts already in collections to tackle what's owed. For retirees living on a fixed income, settling debt may reduce monthly financial strain and potentially help avoid lawsuits that could lead to bank levies or other collection actions.

Debt management

Credit counseling agencies offer access to debt management plans, which can consolidate unsecured debt payments into one monthly payment, generally with reduced interest rates and fees. This makes it more affordable for retirees to pay off their debt, but it generally works best for borrowers who still have enough income to repay what they owe over time and just need lower monthly costs to stay current.

Hardship programs

Some creditors offer temporary hardship assistance for borrowers who are facing financial challenges tied to retirement, disability or reduced income. These programs differ by card issuer, but may offer access to lower payments, reduced interest or temporary pauses on collections.

The bottom line

Bankruptcy can stop Social Security garnishment, but only under the right circumstances. Private creditors generally can't touch Social Security income to begin with, though, so the automatic stay that comes from filing offers limited additional protection there. So, before filing, it's worth exploring whether the targeted debt relief tools available to you might resolve the underlying issue without the broader consequences that come with bankruptcy filing.