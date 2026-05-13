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Certain debts could eat away at a portion of your Social Security benefits, making it tough to cover your expenses. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

When it comes to managing your retirement finances, there's typically little room for error. After all, it can be tough to cover even one major expense when you're living on a fixed income, and that's even more true in today's inflationary landscape, where the cost of living is rising rapidly. Things can be even more difficult, though, for the millions of seniors who are fully reliant on their monthly Social Security benefits to cover all of their expenses in retirement, especially if they're carrying high-rate debt.

About 67% of seniors say that their Social Security benefits account for more than half of their retirement income, according to 2024 data from The Senior Citizens League, and about 27% say that their entire retirement income comes from these benefits. What's perhaps more concerning, though, is that the average retiree receives just over $2,000 in monthly Social Security benefits, but even those receiving the maximum — about $5,181 for 2026 — may have little room to cover unexpected expenses.

Given how reliant many seniors are on Social Security, it's important to know how unpaid debt can impact these benefits, particularly when it comes to aggressive collection tactics like wage garnishment. So, if you're dealing with unpaid debt in retirement, how much of your Social Security can be garnished before you receive it? That's what we'll examine below.

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How much of my Social Security can be garnished for debt?

Most private creditors — like credit card companies, medical debt collectors and personal loan servicers — cannot garnish your Social Security benefits at all. The Social Security Act broadly prohibits this type of collection, which sets it apart from wages and many other income sources. So, if you're dealing with severely delinquent credit card debt or loan payments in retirement, it's unlikely to directly impact your monthly Social Security check.

Federal creditors operate under an entirely different set of rules, though. Certain federal debts can result in a portion of your Social Security check being garnished, ultimately putting your financial stability at risk in retirement. Here's how it breaks down by debt type:

Federal income taxes

If you owe back taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can directly garnish a portion of your Social Security benefits through the Federal Payment Levy Program. The IRS has the right to take up to 15% of each monthly payment, and they can do so administratively, meaning without a court order preceding it. There's no minimum benefit floor that must be preserved, either, which makes an IRS levy one of the more aggressive collection tools that can reach your Social Security income.

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Federal student loans

Borrowers who are in default on federal student loans during retirement can also have benefits garnished — and that's again up to 15%. However, there is a floor here, and your remaining Social Security benefit after garnishment cannot drop below $750 per month. Given that many retirees receive more than that each month, though, the 15% cap is often the binding constraint rather than the actual floor.

Child support and alimony

Certain court-ordered obligations, like child support and alimony, are treated separately from federal tax or student loan debt. Depending on the circumstances, between 50% and 65% of your Social Security benefits can be withheld for these obligations, with the higher end applying to those who are behind on payments. In other words, these deductions can be significant, particularly for recipients whose Social Security benefits are already modest.

Will a bank levy have a different impact on your Social Security benefits?

While most consumer debts won't result in your Social Security benefits being directly garnished, some creditors may attempt to levy your bank account after your funds have been deposited, which allows them to freeze and then take a portion of your balance. There are federal rules that directly address this, but they may not offer the protections you'd expect.

If you receive your Social Security via direct deposit and a bank levy has been put in place due to unpaid debts, your bank is required to automatically protect an amount that's equal to two months' worth of your benefits. However, any funds in the account that are above that threshold may be at risk if a creditor has obtained a court judgment against you.

This protection applies specifically to benefits that are directly deposited into your account. Social Security benefits that are received by paper check and then deposited are technically still protected under the same rules, but enforcement becomes more complicated, which is one reason financial advisors consistently recommend direct deposit for Social Security recipients.

It's also worth noting that some states provide additional protections that go beyond federal law. In certain states, Social Security funds remain protected even after they've been commingled with other money in a bank account, which can offer a meaningful additional layer of security.

The bottom line

Social Security benefits come with strong protections against private debt collectors, but federal creditors — including the IRS, the Department of Education and domestic support enforcement agencies — can and will reach your monthly check under specific conditions. The garnishment limits vary by debt type, though, and the rules governing bank account protections add another layer of complexity to the mix. If you're concerned about potential garnishment, consulting with a consumer law attorney, a credit counselor or a debt relief expert can help you understand your specific exposure and outline what steps, if any, can limit it.