Financial stability is often fragile for the millions of Americans on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). Every dollar counts when managing medical bills, housing and daily living expenses and many of those who cannot work due to disability rely on SSDI as their primary source of income. So, if you receive these types of benefits and owe back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you might be wondering whether the IRS can take a portion of your disability benefits to settle your tax debt.

The idea of losing part of your SSDI check to the IRS can be unsettling, especially if you're already struggling to cover basic expenses, but there's good reason for this concern. While private creditors have limited power to touch SSDI benefits, the federal government operates under different rules — and that includes the IRS. This leaves many SSDI recipients worried about whether the IRS can dip into their much-needed monthly payments when they're behind on their taxes.

And, the relationship between tax debt and disability benefits involves federal regulations that have evolved over time, making this landscape even tougher to navigate. So, if you're concerned about losing a portion of your SSDI benefits to the IRS, it's important to know what the agency can and cannot do when it comes to garnishing your disability payments.

Can the IRS garnish your Social Security disability check?

The short answer is yes, the IRS has the legal authority to garnish your Social Security disability benefits if you owe federal taxes. However, there are significant limitations in terms of the IRS' legal authority to levy these benefits. This power is restricted by the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP), which places important caps on how much can be taken.

Under current law, the IRS can garnish up to 15% of your monthly Social Security disability payments through the FPLP. This applies to both SSDI and SSI benefits, though in practice, SSI recipients are rarely affected, as they typically receive lower benefit amounts and are more likely to qualify for financial hardship status.

That said, it's important to understand that this 15% maximum is calculated based on your gross monthly benefit before any deductions like Medicare premiums. For example, if your monthly SSDI payment is $1,500, the maximum the IRS could potentially garnish would be $225, leaving you with $1,275 (before other deductions).

There are exceptions to this garnishment authority, though. If your income falls below certain thresholds indicating financial hardship, you may qualify for protection from IRS levies entirely. Or, if you're on an approved payment plan with the IRS and making your agreed payments, your disability benefits should be safe from garnishment.

What to do if the IRS is garnishing your disability benefits

The bottom line

If you're receiving Social Security disability benefits and owe back taxes, the IRS does have the authority to garnish a portion of your payments — but they can't take it all. Your Social Security disability benefits are there to support your basic needs, and knowing your rights and available options can make a significant difference in how you handle the situation. Ignoring IRS notices, though, can lead to serious consequences, including ongoing garnishment, additional penalties and interest accumulation. So it's important to be proactive to avoid additional financial issues.