Here's how much debt forgiveness can save you on a $15,000 debt right now

Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever and the cost of holding that debt continues to climb. Total credit card balances have surged past $1.28 trillion nationwide and the average credit cardholder is paying interest at a rate above 21%, making it difficult to chip away at what's owed, especially as the interest charges compound over time. After all, as interest compounds on both the principal and the prior interest charges, even the most modest credit card balance can grow out of control quickly.

That type of financial pressure can also cause the repayment process to feel unsustainable, especially if you're facing other challenges, like a job loss or an expensive medical issue. In some cases, it may even prompt you to turn toward more aggressive forms of relief, including credit card debt forgiveness, which involves negotiating with your creditors to settle accounts for less than the full balance owed. This type of debt relief is not a universal fix — but for the right borrower, it can mean significant savings.

But let's say you're carrying $15,000 in credit card debt. In that case, how much could debt forgiveness actually reduce what you owe now? Below, we'll break down the numbers to know.

Here's how much debt forgiveness could save you on a $15,000 debt right now

When people refer to debt forgiveness in the context of credit cards, they're typically talking about debt settlement — a process in which you, or a debt relief company working on your behalf, negotiates with creditors to accept a lump-sum payment that's less than your full balance. Creditors are often willing to consider this arrangement when they believe a partial recovery is more realistic than full repayment.

Successful debt settlements generally result in reductions of 30% to 50% of the original balance. For a $15,000 credit card debt, here's what those savings could look like in real dollars:

30% reduction: If your creditor agrees to reduce your balance by 30%, you'd settle the account for $10,500 instead of $15,000, saving $4,500 compared to the original balance.

40% reduction: If a creditor agrees to reduce your balance by 40%, the settlement amount drops to $9,000, saving you $6,000 compared to the principal balance.

50% reduction: With a 50% reduction, you'd pay just $7,500 to close the account, cutting your debt in half.

60% reduction: While it's not as common, in some hardship situations, creditors may accept a lower payout. If 60% were forgiven, you would only need to pay $6,000, saving $9,000 compared to paying the full balance.

To put those numbers in perspective, consider the alternative. If you tried to pay off a $15,000 balance at a 21% interest rate by making just the minimum monthly payments, a significant portion of each payment would go toward interest rather than principal. It would likely take several years to fully pay it off, and you'd end up paying thousands of dollars more than the original balance in interest charges alone. Debt forgiveness bypasses that prolonged cycle by targeting the principal directly.

That said, the actual settlement amount you receive will depend on factors like your creditor's policies, how delinquent the account is and your demonstrated financial hardship. Creditors are generally more willing to negotiate when borrowers are significantly behind on payments and have experienced job loss, medical hardship or another major financial setback.

What to consider before pursuing debt forgiveness this March

Before pursuing debt forgiveness, it's important to understand both the potential benefits and the trade-offs. Here's what else to consider before you start the debt forgiveness process:

Your credit score may be affected. Settled debts are often reported to credit bureaus as "settled" rather than "paid in full," which can temporarily lower your credit score. However, resolving the debt in this manner may still improve the long-term financial outlook for borrowers who are already struggling with delinquent accounts.

You typically need to show financial hardship. Creditors usually reserve settlement offers for borrowers experiencing legitimate financial challenges, such as job loss, medical bills or major income disruptions. Documentation may be required during negotiations, so keep that in mind.

There may be tax implications. Forgiven debt may be treated as taxable income if the forgiven amount exceeds certain thresholds. So, it's important to weigh any potential tax consequences before finalizing the settlement.

Alternatives may exist. Debt settlement isn't the only path forward. Balance transfers, debt management and debt consolidation loans can also reduce interest costs without some of the downsides that come with debt forgiveness.

The bottom line

Debt forgiveness has become an increasingly popular strategy for borrowers overwhelmed by high-interest credit card balances. And for someone carrying $15,000 in debt, in particular, the potential savings could range from roughly $4,500 to $9,000 or more, depending on the settlement terms.

That kind of reduction can significantly shorten the path to becoming debt-free, especially in an environment where credit card interest rates remain stubbornly high. But debt settlement also comes with trade-offs, including potential credit score impacts and possible tax consequences, so it's important to fully understand how the process works and determine whether it fits your financial situation before taking action.