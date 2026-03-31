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Understanding what happens if you're behind on debt in retirement can make a difference in how the situation unfolds. Wing-wing/Getty Images

A significant number of seniors are being forced to carry high-rate credit card debt into retirement, and in many cases, those balances aren't particularly small, either. One driving factor is that household debt is sitting at its latest record high of $18.5 trillion, with credit card debt accounting for $1.23 trillion of that total balance. Credit card payment delinquency rates have been climbing, too, and perhaps unsurprisingly, older borrowers are also among those falling behind on what they owe.

It's easy for any credit card debt you're carrying to become unmanageable if you're on a fixed income, after all, and with average credit card rates still hovering above 21% currently, even modest balances can become difficult to control. That pressure is especially acute for retirees because there's less flexibility in retirement to increase income or absorb unexpected expenses. So, a missed payment, and then another, can quickly shift from a temporary setback into something more serious.

But what actually happens once you fall behind on your credit card debt in retirement? Understanding the timeline — and the options available along the way — can make a meaningful difference in how the situation unfolds.

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Behind on credit card debt in retirement? Here's what actually happens next.

Falling behind on credit card debt typically follows a predictable progression, though the pace and severity can vary. Here's how it generally unfolds:

Late payments and penalties begin quickly

The first missed payment usually triggers a late fee, and after 60 days of missed payments, it may result in a penalty APR on your credit card debt. That higher interest rate can push an already expensive credit card balance into even more costly territory. If the account remains unpaid for 30 days or more, it may also be reported to the credit bureaus, which can lower your credit score. For retirees, this stage is often where things start to feel unmanageable. With limited income flexibility, catching up on missed payments, especially with added fees and higher interest costs, can be difficult.

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Accounts move toward default

After about 90 to 180 days of nonpayment, the credit card account is typically considered delinquent and may be charged off by the creditor. At this point, the lender may either continue collection efforts internally or sell the debt to a third-party collection agency. This doesn't eliminate the debt, though. It often intensifies collection activity instead, including phone calls, letters and settlement offers.

Collections and legal action can follow

If the balance remains unpaid, the creditor or collection agency may pursue legal action. This could result in a court judgment against you, which opens the door to more aggressive collection methods. While some retirees are considered "judgment-proof" — meaning they have limited assets and protected income — that status doesn't prevent lawsuits or collection attempts. It simply limits what creditors can ultimately recover.

However, retirees may have certain protections depending on their income sources. For example, Social Security benefits are generally protected from garnishment by most private creditors. That said, funds can still be vulnerable once deposited into a bank account under certain circumstances, particularly if they're mixed with other income.

Credit damage and long-term impact

For retirees who may not plan to borrow again, credit damage might feel less urgent, but it can still have practical implications, particularly if financial needs change later. And, the damage to your credit profile can be significant at this point, even if no legal action is taken, as delinquencies, charge-offs and collections can remain on your credit report for up to seven years. This can affect your ability to access future credit, refinance debt or even secure certain housing arrangements.

What debt relief options should you consider in retirement?

If you're behind on credit card debt in retirement, there are several strategies you can use to regain control. Here are some of the routes worth considering:

Debt settlement

Debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness, involves negotiating with creditors to pay less than what you owe, typically in a lump sum or structured agreement. This can be done on your own or through a professional debt relief company. For retirees with limited income but access to some savings, settlement can be a viable way to reduce total debt.

Debt management plans

A debt management plan offered through a credit counseling agency consolidates your payments into a single monthly amount, generally with reduced interest rates and fees. This option can be helpful if you still have a steady income (such as Social Security plus a pension) and want a structured way to pay down debt over time without taking on new loans.

Bankruptcy

For retirees facing overwhelming debt with no realistic path to repayment, bankruptcy may be worth considering. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can discharge most unsecured debts, including credit card balances, though eligibility depends on income and asset thresholds. Chapter 13, on the other hand, creates a repayment plan over several years. The right option depends on your specific financial profile, including what assets you want to protect.

The bottom line

Falling behind on credit card debt in retirement can feel overwhelming, but the process that follows is often more gradual — and more manageable — than it may seem at first. While missed payments can lead to fees, collections and potential legal action, retirees may also have important protections depending on their income and assets. The worst move to make, though, is waiting. The earlier you engage with the process, the more options remain on the table.