Latest
NBA star arrested on pot charge at L.A. housing project
Randolph was arrested after police broke up large gathering in which officers reported loud music and vandalized police vehicles
Is cannabis too lucrative to be illegal?
The ever-growing billions of profits and taxes are making it harder to resist the swelling legalized pot tide
Path clears for state's first medical marijuana dispensary
"Green light" from Hawaii's health department on Tuesday gives patients legal way to purchase pot after waiting for 17 years
Pot deemed "perfect for Sin City" – but tricky for tourists
State law mandates legally bought marijuana be consumed in a private residence – excluding casinos, hotels, cars and sidewalks
Writing error could jeopardize marijuana initiative
Typo could cost ballot measure campaign its chance to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota in 2018
Emergency action aims to keep retailers from running out of pot
Many recreational marijuana retailers fear their shelves will soon be empty
Vegas pot shops seeing green as recreational marijuana goes on sale
People began purchasing marijuana shortly after midnight, just months after voters approved legalization in November
Las Vegas marijuana dispensaries gear up for extra business
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Las Vegas are now selling pot to anyone who can prove they are over the age of 21. The measure to legalize marijuana was approved by Nevada voters last November, and now for the first time, a torrent of Fourth of July tourists will be able to enjoy them - with some restrictions. Jamie Yuccas reports.
New study looks at car crashes in states with legal marijuana use
Colorado led the nation as the first state to allow sales of marijuana for recreational use in 2014, but the drug's effect on roadway crashes has not been well-documented. A new insurance study reported an increase in insurance claims filed for collisions in Colorado, Washington and Oregon, states where marijuana use is legal. However, the numbers do not match what Colorado State Patrol has tracked. Barry Petersen reports.
Study links legal pot to rise in car crashes
New research shows a link between an increased risk of car crashes and legal marijuana use. The Highway Loss Data Institute looked at auto collision claims where recreational use is legal. Some are skeptical of the study. Barry Petersen reports.
Legal pot and car crashes: Yes, there's a link
An insurance research group finds that states with legal recreational marijuana are recording more accident claims
Colorado uses pot taxes to fund pot busts
Tax revenue from sale of legal marijuana will help police departments crack down on illegal growers
Pot pizza now offered at medical marijuana dispensary
“A lot of our patients really wanted to basically figure out a different way to medicate" – but it doesn't come with toppings
Medical marijuana dispensary bakes pot into pizza
The Ermont dispensary in Quincy, Massachusetts, is getting creative with its recipes for marijuana edibles, and patients appreciate the options. Juli McDonald of CBS Boston station WBZ reports.
Marijuana for menstrual cramps? One state considers it
Advocates say medical marijuana proposal could make life less painful for women with debilitating menstrual cramps
Marijuana study offers hope for some epileptic children
A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the use of cannabidial, which is derived from marijuana and does not induce a high, was successful in decreasing seizures in children who suffer from a complex epilepsy disorder. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
Study: Compound in pot helps kids with epilepsy
Study shows cannabidiol, chemical found in pot, can ease life-threatening seizures in children with rare and devastating form of epilepsy
More working Americans test positive for drugs
Among people on the job or applying for one, the current positivity rate is the highest it's been in 12 years
Senator introduces bill to legalize marijuana in New Jersey
Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari wants to lay the groundwork for New Jersey's next governor
Poll: 87% of NFL players support medical marijuana
According to a new poll by SurveyMonkey and BudTrader.com, a medical marijuana marketplace, 87 percent of 152 NFL players support the use of medical marijuana in states where it's already legal. CBSN's Reena Ninan has the story.
Legalized pot sends more teens to ER, study finds
Marijuana study findings run counter to national surveys
Can marijuana help with chronic pain?
Marijuana is legal for medical use in 29 states, and some doctors consider it a promising alternative to addictive prescription pills for treating chronic pain. CBS News' Kenneth Craig takes a look at the research and joins CBSN to discuss whether medical marijuana could play a role in reducing the opioid crisis.
Marijuana tax money helping Colorado students pay for college
Pueblo County is offering college students pot-funded scholarships, a first in the state
Inside the plan to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana
In the United States, marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, despite being legal either recreationally or medicinally in 29 states. This gap in regulation is creating confusion for those operating legal cannabis businesses in the states where it is legal. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) introduced a comprehensive bill to regulate and tax marijuana to Congress last month. Rep. Blumenauer joined CBSN with Bill Piper, senior director of the Office of National Affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance, to talk about the bill -- and where American marijuana is headed next.
Most Americans think marijuana should be legalized
A CBS News poll shows that a majority of Americans (61%) think marijuana should be legalized. That's a five-point increase since last year. CBS News' Anthony Salvanto breaks down the numbers on CBSN.
