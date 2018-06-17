Calendar: Week of June 18

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday's the day Beatle Paul McCartney turns 76 – a good twelve years older than 64!
Paul McCartney and Wings performs "Band on The Run," from the 1980 concert film "Rock Show":
On Tuesday, the U.S. Patent Office is scheduled to issue its 10 millionth patent.
Wednesday is West Virginia Day, celebrating the 155th anniversary of the state's joining the Union after it broke away from Virginia during the Civil War.
Thursday sees the Summer Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere's longest day, and the start of astronomical summer.
A Summer Solstice without sun? CBS News.com was at Stonehenge in 2011 when revelers awaiting the first rays of the longest day of the year had to wait, and wait, and wait …
Friday is Take Your Dog to Work Day, aimed at encouraging employers to "experience the joys of pets in the workplace."
And Saturday's the day for the Los Angeles Culture Festival, a celebration of cultures around the world, including a parade down Hollywood Boulevard.
