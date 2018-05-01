Paul McCartney, Metallica to headline Austin City Limits

Paul McCartney and Metallica are among the headliners for the 2018 Austin City Limits music festival, which will take place next fall in Austin's Zilker Park. Other performers include Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Odesza, Travis Scott, The National and Camila Cabello.

ACL takes place over the weekends of Oct. 5 to 7 and Oct. 12 to 14. Any diehard fans of McCartney or Metallica will definitely want to be there, as the ACL performances are their only North American festival dates this year.

The lineup also includes St. Vincent, Father John Misty, Janelle Monáe and Lily Allen.

Check out the lineup in full below. Tickets are available now on the festival's website.