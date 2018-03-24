Paul McCartney invokes John Lennon at NYC "March for Our Lives"

Paul McCartney was one of tens of thousands of demonstrators on Saturday who turned out for a New York City march coinciding with the "March for Our Lives" in Washington D.C. "I'm like everyone -- I don't know, but this is what we can do, so I'm here to do it," McCartney said Saturday, while wearing a shirt that read: "We can end gun violence" and holding a "March For Our Lives" sign.

The former Beatle told CNN he marched because his former bandmate John Lennon was lost to gun violence in 1980.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," McCartney said.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman while returning home to the Dakota apartment building along Central Park West in 1980.