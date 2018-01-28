CBS News January 28, 2018, 10:29 AM

Calendar: Week of January 29

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

      
Monday's the day the IRS starts accepting your tax returns

      
On Tuesday, President Trump delivers his State of the Union address.

explorer-1-satellite-instruments-and-launch-university-of-iowa-libraries-nasa-620.jpg

The instrumentation of the Explorer 1 satellite, and its launch on January 31, 1958.

University of Iowa Libraries/NASA


Wednesday is the 60th anniversary of the launch of Explorer 1, America's first satellite.

      
Thursday marks the start of African American History Month, with events around the country.

       
Friday is Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil traditionally reveals his forecast of winter's duration.

Other February 2 animal predictors:

Bill Murray tells it like it is in "Groundhog Day":

Groundhog Day - Your Weather Forecast by pbysh on YouTube

     
And on Saturday the Directors Guild of America holds its annual awards ceremony -- a frequent predictor of Oscar honors.

