Oregon safari park owner indicted on more than 300 animal neglect charges after police found drugs and guns

The owner of a zoo in Oregon has been indicted on more than 300 counts of animal neglect and other charges after police said they found drugs and guns at the facility.

Brian Tenney, the owner of West Coast Game Park Safari in Bandon, was arraigned on Monday. Tenney's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a phone number associated with the zoo did not have voicemail set up. Tenney has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.

On May 15, authorities served multiple search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari near the southern Oregon coast following an investigation into the facility, including inquiries into the animals' welfare, Oregon State Police said.

Police said they found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 44 firearms — including one modified into a machine gun, approximately 8 grams of cocaine and $1.6 million in cash, cashier's checks, bonds and certificates.

Tenney was arrested on May 27 on charges of methamphetamine possession, manufacturing and attempted distribution. He was later released on the same day and didn't face any animal neglect charges at the time.

A grand jury indicted Tenney on 371 charges — including 327 felonies — on Aug. 19, according to state court records.

The safari park closed down and more than 300 animals were relocated to animal sanctuaries or rescue facilities. A camel, chicken and kinkajou were euthanized after being evaluated by veterinarians.