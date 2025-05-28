Oregon zoo owner arrested after raid uncovered meth, cocaine, firearms and $1.6M

Police in Oregon have arrested a zoo owner on drug charges after a raid at the facility earlier this month resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms and cash, as well as hundreds of animals being relocated.

Brian Tenney, 52, was arrested Tuesday on charges of methamphetamine possession, manufacturing and attempted distribution, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said.

Tenney was released later Tuesday as the district attorney's office awaited more information, a Coos County Jail staff member said when reached by The Associated Press via phone on Wednesday morning. It was unclear if Tenney had an attorney representing him.

On May 15, authorities served multiple search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari, near the small town of Bandon on the southern Oregon coast. The action followed an investigation into the facility, including inquiries into the animals' welfare, Oregon State Police said.

Authorities said they found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 44 firearms — including one modified into a machine gun, approximately 8 grams of cocaine and $1.6 million in cash, cashier's checks, bonds and certificates.

In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police, a lion is seen at the West Coast Game Park Safari near Bandon, Oregon, on May 15, 2025. Oregon State Police via AP

Veterinarians and staff with the Oregon Humane Society and the state Departments of Wildlife and Agriculture responded to the scene to assess the animals' health, food quality, water supply, sanitation and enclosure conditions, authorities said.

Police said 310 animals were relocated to animal sanctuaries or rescue facilities. After being evaluated by veterinarians, a camel, a chicken and a kinkajou were euthanized.

The investigation is ongoing.