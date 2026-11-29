Washington — GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania warned on Sunday about the potential risks posed by AI without international guardrails, urging Congress to step in and work toward a global solution.

"There absolutely has to be guardrails. If not, we're going to end up in a very, very dangerous place, not just in America but in the world," Fitzpatrick said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Lawmakers have expressed interest in finding a path forward to rein in AI after industry leaders began raising the alarm bells. In September, some executives at AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI called for the government to manage the potential risks by putting limits on the speed of AI development. And last week, Meta's AI chief warned that "Superintelligence is arriving," while emphasizing that, "We should not be okay with a 'handover' of society to AI."

President Trump has made clear that he doesn't want to put any guardrails on AI because he wants to win the race with China. But Fitzpatrick, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee and lost his battle for reelection earlier this month, said, "Congress has to step up and do our job." He added that the U.S. can remain competitive while putting guardrails in place and he stressed that the moment represents a rare instance "where you have companies in an industry asking Congress to regulate them."

"You've never had that in the history of our country, in the history of the world, because they know that guardrails are needed, but they don't want to just do it on their own and put themselves at a competitive disadvantage against one of their competitors who does not set guardrails because then they lose the industry race," Fitzpatrick said.

The Pennsylvania Republican emphasized the need for a global solution and for putting pressure on U.S. adversaries to comply. He likened the issue to the climate, saying, "You can't just address it in one country or one region."

"It's got to be a global solution because if the United States companies put guardrails on and China does not, I think the outcome there is obvious as to what will happen," he said. "So this really needs to be an international focus, where we need to bring our allies together."

Fitzpatrick said, "What's unique about this technology that we have not seen with the tech boom or any previous technological breakthrough is that you now have what the creators are calling a Frankenstein problem, that the product has gotten out ahead of the creators themselves."

"We've already seen one instance of a cyber attack that was sua sponte by these, what they call, collectives, these autonomous bots that are pulling together without any human intervention, and engaging in a cyber attack," he said. "That's a real problem, and it's not a problem unique to the United States or Europe. It's a problem for the world — and that includes China."

He said, "China should want to come to the table, want to join the international community to set guardrails in place, because this poses a global threat, not just a threat to the United States."

Amid the race between the U.S. and China on AI, Fitzpatrick also called for an investigation into the reinstatement of Jensen Huang at Nvidia, which Mr. Trump had advocated for. Huang resigned earlier in November following an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset whose firm had allegedly funneled Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia's share price spiraled, imperiling a company whose semiconductors and financing deals have helped power the U.S. artificial intelligence boom. China has denied any invovlement.

Huang, who will face questioning before House and Senate committees this week, had traveled with Mr. Trump to China, and Fitzpatrick said he wanted to know more about Huang's security clearance. It's unclear what clearance Huang held.

"But the first question that needs to be answered is: Did he hold a security clearance? Did he ever? Did he have it and it lapsed? Did he have it, and it was current?" Fitzpatrick said. "Because with that comes responsibilities, in terms- including background investigations, reporting of financial or foreign contacts, which is, you know, obviously very relevant here. If you hold any type of security clearance, you have to regularly report your foreign contact with foreign nationals. So- and it's really to protect you, so that the agency and the bureau can do their investigative work and warn you if you have any counterintelligence threat posed to you."