Brett Favre tells Congress he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

WASHINGTON — Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre said during testimony before Congress Tuesday he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre, 54, revealed the diagnosis before the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington. The Republican-led congressional committee is examining how states are falling short on using welfare to help families in need.

Favre said he has repaid more than $1 million in fees for speeches he never delivered and for radio spots that were paid for from the Mississippi welfare fund. Favre has denied wrongdoing and sued the state auditor and two sportscasters for defamation over the scandal.

Favre spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl and three MVP awards. He finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors. In the United States, about 500,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. But given many people go undiagnosed, the actual number may be much higher.

While a tremor is perhaps the most recognizable symptom of Parkinson's, the disease can also cause stiffness, slowed movement, stiffness, impaired balance and speech changes. The cause of Parkinson's is unknown but scientists believe several factors play a role, including genetics, environmental triggers and other health conditions.

Currently, there is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but a variety of medications can provide relief from symptoms. In some more advanced cases, surgery may be advised.

Many other celebrities have gone public with their battles with Parkinson's, including Neil Diamond, Richard Lewis and Michael J. Fox.

Note: The video above originally aired Oct. 10, 2023.