Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament begins in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Twelve days of pure college basketball bliss have arrived in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten Basketball Tournament rolls into the city on Wednesday.

For the next two weeks, teams in the Big Ten will take to the court at the Target Center vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 19.

The sold-out women's tournament will take place Wednesday through Sunday. The men's tournament will follow on March 13-17.

Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are expected to visit Minneapolis during the tournament.

"It's one of the most amazing and energetic weeks we've had downtown since the pandemic," said Adam Duininck, the president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

"It's great to see the streets filled, it's great to see the skyways busy, it's an energetic week this week," Duinick went on to say." It's super unique. It's good for our brand nationally -first of all, just that we can host an event that's well run, the hospitality industry steps up for it, the hotels are great, the restaurants are busy, it showcases our region from that perspective – that's a big deal for us."

But Duininck isn't the only one who feels the city alight with an undeniable fervor.

"It feels like there's a ton of life here, it feels like people are energetic," said Jack Thomas who is visiting the area for the first time. "Definitely a city I'd come back to. Would visit again, definitely could see myself hanging out here a lot."

Jade Anthrop, a Purdue fan, had similar things to say about his experience in Minneapolis.

"This is our first time being here. My brothers [have] been here a few times, couple friends been here said it's pretty cool," said Anthrop.

There's plenty of fun for fans to experience surrounding the tournament.

City Center will be the fan zone with several activities for basketball fans of all ages. Activities you can check out:

Big Ten Makers Market

Big Ten Gives Back (bundling snack packs for Second Harvest Heartland)

Blue Carpet Arrivals (before the championship game of each tournament)

Minnesota Champions Tour

Critical Conversations (speaker series)

Practice with a Purpose (youth skills clinic)

Junior Journalism program

All of this seems to be going according to plan for Andrea Graham, the co-executive director for the Big 10 Basketball Tournament.

"We have really planted ourselves with a great reputation of putting on spectacular events," said Graham. "It's not just, you come, you go to the game, then you go do whatever. There are things to do constantly when you're not in the arena."

For the first time in history, tickets for the women's tournament have sold out. As of Tuesday, around 5,000 all-session tickets for the men's tournament are still available.

For more information about the tournaments and surrounding events, click here.