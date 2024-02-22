Target Center is on pace to sell out the Women's Basketball Big 10 Tournament for the first time

The "Caitlin Clark" effect has taken over Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are expected in Minneapolis the weekend of March 6-10 for the Big 10 Tournament.

This tournament is seeing more fans than ever before thanks to the "Caitlin Clark Effect." Two weeks out, and the Target Center is on pace to sell out the women's tournament for the first time ever, with less than 2,000 tickets left available.

With this many people coming to the arena, it's going to have a ripple effect on nearby restaurants and hotels.

"The impact is huge because the fans are coming out, especially for the women which is exciting," said Amanda Neitzke, the operating partner of Tom's Watch Bar, which is the designated sports bar of the tournament.

Neitzke says they are expanding hours and currently hiring more staff to take on the influx of customers during the Women's Big 10 Tournament. Their reservations are already filling up fast, but still welcome walk-ins.

"We have a private event booked for every day of the tournament, sometimes two or three," said Neitzke.

The downtown sports bar will be playing the tournament on every screen, and plan to customize the experience for every fan base that comes in.

"We play the fight songs for them to get them hyped up before they go," said Neitzke.

The Target Center court will be transformed for the tournament.

"We have a brand new Big 10 tournament court coming in, full of the logo, all their coloring, all the hype this year," said Andrea Graham, the executive director of the tournament.

Graham expects the 45,000 fan attendance from last year's tournament to double...in big part due to Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

"[It's] a testament to the importance of women's sports, of course, a huge testament to the talent that is Caitlin Clark," said Graham.

There's also a chance fans could be witnessing Clark break the NCAA all-time scoring record of both men and women during this tournament.

"That would be the icing on the cake for sure," said Graham.

Hotels around Target Center are filling up fast. The Loews Minneapolis Hotel across street from the Target Center is already sold out for the weekend of the women's tournament.

If you're unable to get a ticket for the tournament, there will still be plenty to do outside the game.

City Center will be the fan zone with several activities for basketball fans of all ages. Activities you can check out:

Big Ten Makers Market

Big Ten Gives Back (bundling snack packs for Second Harvest Heartland)

Blue Carpet Arrivals (before the championship game of each tournament)

Minnesota Champions Tour

Critical Conversations (speaker series)

Practice with a Purpose (youth skills clinic)

Junior Journalism program

Tickets are nearly sold out, but there are still some available. General admission tickets give you access to all 13 games. They are $75 before fees.

Click here for more information on the tournament.