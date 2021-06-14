Watch Live: Biden holds press conference after meeting with NATO allies

Brussels — President Biden met with fellow NATO leaders on Monday at a summit in the Belgian capital, where he aimed to rally America's European allies to help counter China and Russia, and highlight the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by his predecessor.



Mr. Biden used his time at NATO headquarters to underscore the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the alliance's charter, which lays out in text that any attack on one member is an attack on all members, and therefore must to be met with a collective response.

"I will make it clear that the United States' commitment to our NATO alliance and Article 5 is rock solid," Mr. Biden told America troops in England last week. "It's a sacred obligation."

In a communique issued after Monday's session, the heads of the NATO countries said they "remain firmly committed to NATO's founding Washington Treaty, including that an attack against one Ally shall be considered an attack against us all, as enshrined in Article 5."

The lengthy message took aim at Russia, saying the country "continues to breach the values, principles, trust, and commitments outlined in agreed documents that underpin the NATO-Russia relationship."

"Until Russia demonstrates compliance with international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to 'business as usual,'" the communique stated. "We will continue to respond to the deteriorating security environment by enhancing our deterrence and defence posture, including by a forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance."

The statement included language about updating Article 5 in relation to major cyberattacks, which have become a significant and growing concern after a series of attacks by Russia-based hackers targeting the U.S. government and businesses worldwide. The leaders said decisions about whether to invoke Article 5 after a cyberattack "would be taken by the North Atlantic Council on a case-by-case basis."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the update would make it possible for an alliance member to invoke Article 5 and seek technical or intelligence support from NATO partners in response to a cyberattack.

Mr. Biden's itinerary in Europe, which started with the G-7 summit in England over the weekend, was planned so that he would meet with America's closest allies before his much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. The president met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following meetings with other NATO leaders.

CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe said Mr. Biden was hoping to build in Brussels on what he called a "productive" meeting with the other G-7 leaders, as he tries to restore relationships with NATO allies that became frayed under the previous U.S. administration.

Mr. Biden told reporters on Sunday that his administration believes NATO is "vital to our ability to maintain American security," not only for the immediate future, but for decades to come.

The ambitious agenda for the NATO summit included everything from the security implications of climate change, cyberattacks and disinformation, to terrorism, nuclear deterrence and the alliance's role in the resource-rich and rapidly melting Arctic.

But China's precipitous rise and Russia's increasingly aggressive actions, especially against Ukraine, were expected to be at the forefront of the discussions, and Mr. Biden has already been talking tough.

Just days before he's to come face to face with Putin, the president said of Russia's leader: "There's no guarantee you can change a person's behavior or the behavior of his country. Autocrats have enormous power, and they don't have to answer to a public."

Mr. Biden agreed with Putin's recent assessment that relations between the U.S. and Russia have reached their lowest point in years. But while Putin regularly blames that chasm on American policy and "Russia-phobia," Mr. Biden clearly sees it as Moscow's doing, and he said the ball was in Putin's court.

"I think he's right that it's a low point," Mr. Biden said on Sunday, "and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which, in many cases, he has not."

The president kicked off the workweek by meeting on Monday with leaders of the Baltic states and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

After Mr. Biden's meeting with Stoltenberg, the NATO chief tweeted a photo of the two of them walking together and thanks the U.S. leader for "his rock solid commitment to our Alliance."