Former U.S. ambassador to Poland on upcoming talks between Biden and Putin A summit of G-7 leaders in the U.K. concluded Sunday, with the group of nations committing to work together to address a number of issues including China's rising influence, climate change and ending the global pandemic. Daniel Fried, an Atlantic Council fellow and former U.S. ambassador to Poland, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with reaction to the summit and his thoughts on an upcoming face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.