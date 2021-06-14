Special Report: Biden holds press conference following NATO summit During a press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Brussels, President Biden spoke about his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Biden was also asked about his assessment of the Republican Party, Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, and his meetings with world leaders. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reports from CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who's traveling with the president, and CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer in London.