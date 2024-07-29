Photos of the 2024 Paris Olympics capture amazing moments of athletes in action

Day three of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris saw more medals awarded while other athletes continued advancing through the rounds of their sports as others faced heartbreaking eliminations.

Medals were handed out in some swimming, fencing and men's gymnastics events as basketball, rugby, surfing, volleyball, judo, skateboarding, artistic gymnastics and synchronized diving competitions progressed.

Here are some captivating photos of Olympians in action.

Surfing

Joao Chianca of Team Brazil rides a wave during round three of surfing on day three of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images

John John Florence of Team USA falls during round three of surfing on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Jack Robinson of Team Australia falls during round three of surfing on day three of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Ed Sloane / Getty Images

Synchronized diving

Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez of Team Mexico compete in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada perform during the Men's Synchronised 10m Final on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2024. Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images

Boxing

Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui of Team Spain punches Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Team Kazakhstan during the Men's +92kg preliminary round match on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Skateboarding

Team USA's Jagger Eaton falls as he competes in the men's street skateboarding final during the 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Nyjah Huston of Team United States competes during the Men's Street Finals on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Place de la Concorde on July 29, 2024. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Cycling BMX freestyle

Team USA's Marcus Christopher takes part in a BMX freestyle training session during the 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Julian Schelb of Team Germany competes during the Men's Cross-Country on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Elancourt, France. Tim De Waele / Getty Images

Artistic gymnastics

Mario Macchiati of Italy on Horizontal Bar during the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris' Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024. Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

Brody Malone of Team USA competes on the parallel bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Fencing

Olga Kharlan of Ukraine competes against Choi Se-bin (not seen) of South Korea in the Fencing Women's Foil Individual on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Grand Palais in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ka Long Cheung of team Hong Kong and Filippo Macchi of team Italy react during the Fencing Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Grand Palais on July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Al Bello / Getty Images

Rugby

Britain's Emma Uren tackles the U.S.'s Alev Kelter during the women's quarter-final rugby sevens match during the 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 29, 2024. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Chloe Daniels and Florence Symonds of Team Canada celebrate victory following the Women's Rugby Sevens Quarter Final match between Team France and Team Canada on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on July 29, 2024. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Judo



An image captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play shows Christa Deguchi (in white) of Team Canada and Mimi Huh (in blue) of Team Republic of Korea competing during the Judo Women's -57 kg final contest on day three of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Basketball

A'Ja Wilson of Team USA and Evelyn Mawuli of Team Japan battle for a rebound during the Women's Group Phase on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024, in Lille, France. Pool / Getty Images

Table tennis

Alexis Lebrun of Team France serves during a Men's Singles Round of 32 match on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games Paris at South Paris Arena on July 29, 2024. Elsa / Getty Images

Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Team Chinese Hong Kong compete in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal against Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong of Team North Korea on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at South Paris Arena on July 29, 2024. Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Beach volleyball

Cherif Younousse of Team Qatar and David Ahman of Team Sweden in action during the Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool A match between on day three of the 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 29, 2024. Kevin Voigt / Getty Images