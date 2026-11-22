Washington — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the administration needs answers from Nvidia as questions swirl about whether it has complied with export restrictions, after revelations surrounding its CEO's alleged affairs sent the chipmaker into crisis.

"We do need answers," Bessent said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

After Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO amid revelations about extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy, the U.S. is investigating how Nvidia may have given China access to advanced AI computer chips, despite government restrictions.

Last week, Bessent referenced a possible "culture of noncompliance" at Nvidia, questioning whether the company was "pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings." In an interview on Fox News, Bessent said he needed answers from Nvidia on its compliance with export restrictions within 10 days. On Sunday, he told Brennan the administration has not yet received those answers.

"We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers," Bessent said. "It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was."

Nvidia's CFO, Colette Kress, has taken the helm after Huang's departure. But Bessent has urged the company to bring someone in from the outside to run the company. The treasury secretary said Sunday, "We do need to see who was in charge of compliance there."

Asked how challenging it could be to get to the bottom of what Jensen Huang was doing, given reporting about Nvidia's "handshake" business approach, Bessent said, "For deals that size, there's no such thing as an untraceable handshake deal."

"There are bills ablating that movement, there are money movements," he said. "They may not be the 100-page documents, but it will be possible to understand what has gone on here."

On his call for an inquiry into whether Nvidia had a culture of noncompliance, Bessent said that it's simply a possibility that the dynamic was at play.

"We will see, and that's why I think the board is moving very quickly to establish whether this did or did not exist," Bessent said.

The comments come as President Trump has called for Jensen Huang to return as CEO of Nvidia. Asked whether the president understands the risks that Bessent has pointed to, Bessent replied that it remained to be seen "which level of the business knew about this."

"Was it at the lower levels? Was it at the middle levels? Did it go all the way to the top? And I have confidence that the Nvidia committees are moving very quickly on this and will come up with some very fulsome and robust answers," he said.

When pressed on whether he thinks it would be a good idea for Jensen Huang to return, Bessent said, "I think we have to see where the buck stops — Were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the noncompliance?" He also drew a distinction between this possible dynamic, and Jensen Huang's alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang.

"I think that is kind of a canard," Bessent said. "Was there a culture of compliance versus one person's foibles?"

Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee and will also be interviewed by House panels in early December.