Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang broke his silence after resigning from the company following revelations of multiple affairs, saying he'd be willing to return as its CEO.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," Huang said in a statement Tuesday morning. "I created problems for the board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation."

Nvidia board members are not interested in reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO or in any other role at the chipmaker, a source directly familiar with their thinking told CBS News. More than 190,000 people, including several thousand Nvidia employees, have signed a petition to reinstate Huang.

"If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.