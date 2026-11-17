Washington — Jensen Huang, who resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia, agreed to answer questions from House lawmakers on Dec. 1 under the threat of a subpoena amid an investigation into his affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

"The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous [People's Republic of China] actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, said in a joint statement announcing the date of the hearing. Mast issued the statement with GOP Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan, the chair of the House China Committee, and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas.

Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter voluntarily agreed to appear before the committees on Dec. 2, the lawmakers said.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," the lawmakers added.

A representative for Huang declined to comment.

The chairmen had given Huang until 8 p.m. Nov. 13 to respond to their request for a closed-door, transcribed interview after Thanksgiving. Negotiations for the interview continued past the deadline into this week.

In a Nov. 12 letter, the lawmakers warned that "failure to cooperate with this request will result in the House Foreign Affairs Committee issuing a subpoena to compel your testimony in a format of the committee's choosing."

"Other committees also reserve the right to separately issue subpoenas to compel your testimony," they wrote.

Moolenaar and Crawford signed the letter with Mast.

In an initial letter to Huang on Nov. 4, the lawmakers sought a briefing on Nvidia's security protocols against espionage from foreign adversaries and on his relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is not related to him.

The Singapore-based data center company gained access to Nvidia's highly prized chips that are banned from export to China under U.S. law. Megaspeed is under investigation in the U.S. and Singapore for allegedly smuggling those chips into China — allegations Megaspeed has denied.

"It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk," the lawmakers wrote in their initial letter to Jensen Huang.