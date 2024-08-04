UAW president says Beshear, Walz are union's "top two" VP picks for Harris

Washington — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are the union's top two picks for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, though he noted that the decision is hers to make.

"Those would be our top two if we had to pick any," Fain said on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "That's who we believe would be best for labor and for working class people but you know, that's her decision."

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday. And at least six individuals are believed to be in the mix, including Beshear and Walz, along with Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Harris is conducting interviews with candidates as a final decision nears.

Fain, who leads the 400,000-member union, said on Sunday that his favorite is Beshear, who he said stood with workers on the picket line and has "been there for workers throughout every bit of our walk." Fain pointed to Beshear's history of winning in a red state as a Democrat, predicting "a Harris-Beshear ticket would be unbeatable."

The union leader said Walz is well liked, too, calling him an "awesome guy for labor."

But when it comes to other vice presidential contenders, like Shapiro and Kelly, Fain suggested their records leave more to be desired for labor leaders.

Fain pointed to Shapiro's support for private school vouchers as one of the "bigger issues" for the union. And regarding Kelly, Fain said the Arizona senator's recent support for legislation that provides more protection for unions isn't enough to assuage concerns about his record.

Still, Fain said that even if Harris taps someone viewed as less favorable for labor, "Kamala Harris is for labor."

"Kamala Harris is about the people and that's what this election is about," he added. "And that's why I believe that people will vote for Kamala Harris."

The UAW endorsed Harris last week after previously endorsing President Biden before he opted to step aside. Fain said Harris has done a number of things to earn the endorsement, like appearing on picket lines "before it was a popular thing to do." He added that the union looks at the body of work between the candidates, contrasting it with former President Donald Trump's record.

"When you put Kamala Harris and Donald Trump side by side, there's a very telling difference in who stands with working class people and who left working class people behind," Fain said.

Harris is expected to meet with UAW members and leaders in Detroit this week while on a campaign swing across seven battleground states, accompanied by her soon-to-be announced running mate.