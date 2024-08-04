UAW president Shawn Fain likes Beshear or Walz for Harris' VP United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Sunday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are the union's top two picks for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate — though he noted that the decision is hers to make."Those would be our top two if we had to pick any," Fain said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "That's who we believe would be best for labor and for working class people but you know, that's her decision."