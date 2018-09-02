CBS News September 2, 2018, 10:12 AM

Aretha Franklin: A music-filled tribute to the "Queen of Soul"

"Sunday Morning"'s Lee Cowan looks at Friday's celebration of the life of a musical giant:

She arrived at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit in high style, accompanied by a procession of pink Cadillacs.

Aretha Franklin

Pallbearers carry the gold casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Paul Sancya/AP

And the Queen of Soul, who died on August 16, was honored inside by a procession of notables from many different fields.

"She lived with courage," former President Bill Clinton said of Aretha Franklin. "Not without fear, but overcoming her fears."

He put her life into perspective:

"She took this massive talent and this perfect culture that raised her and decided to be the composer of her own life song – and what a song it turned out to be."

Bill Clinton brings laughter and tears with Aretha Franklin anecdotes by Daily Mail on YouTube

Smokey Robinson, fittingly enough, SANG his tribute:

Smokey Robinson pays tribute to friend Aretha Franklin by Daily Mail on YouTube

... while grandson Jordan had a deeply personal message for the departed Queen:

"I'm so proud of you," he said. "I know you'll be watching me from the windows of heaven, and I promise to carry our family legacy with pride and joy. Long live the queen!"

But it was the music, performed by many of the greatest talents of our time, that carried the day.

Everyone from Ariana Grande …

WATCH: Ariana Grande performs "A Natural Woman" at Aretha Franklin's 'Celebration of Life' ceremony by PBS NewsHour on YouTube

… to Jennifer Hudson ...

Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha Franklin's Memorial by Variety on YouTube

… and then, Stevie Wonder:

Watch: Stevie Wonder pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at her 'Celebration of Life' memorial by PBS NewsHour on YouTube

At day's end, she was taken to her final resting place, leaving Aretha Franklin's legacy of music behind for all to share.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Sunday Morning

Popular