Aretha Franklin: A music-filled tribute to the "Queen of Soul"

"Sunday Morning"'s Lee Cowan looks at Friday's celebration of the life of a musical giant:

She arrived at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit in high style, accompanied by a procession of pink Cadillacs.

Paul Sancya/AP

And the Queen of Soul, who died on August 16, was honored inside by a procession of notables from many different fields.

"She lived with courage," former President Bill Clinton said of Aretha Franklin. "Not without fear, but overcoming her fears."

He put her life into perspective:

"She took this massive talent and this perfect culture that raised her and decided to be the composer of her own life song – and what a song it turned out to be."

Smokey Robinson, fittingly enough, SANG his tribute:

... while grandson Jordan had a deeply personal message for the departed Queen:

"I'm so proud of you," he said. "I know you'll be watching me from the windows of heaven, and I promise to carry our family legacy with pride and joy. Long live the queen!"

But it was the music, performed by many of the greatest talents of our time, that carried the day.

Everyone from Ariana Grande …

… to Jennifer Hudson ...

… and then, Stevie Wonder:

At day's end, she was taken to her final resting place, leaving Aretha Franklin's legacy of music behind for all to share.