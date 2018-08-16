Stars react to Aretha Franklin’s death

Celebrities and prominent figures paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," who died Thursday after grappling with serious illness. The family said that the cause of death was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin's prolific career spanned six decades and included hit songs like "Respect," "A Natural Woman" and "I Say a Little Prayer." Even in her 70s, she was still performing. Franklin was known not just for her musical talent, but also for her messages of female empowerment.

Within minutes after news of her death, tributes to the powerful singer started pouring in from musicians, actors, producers, high-profile executives, political figures and others.

Her contemporary, Patti LaBelle, said Franklin was a "rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many."

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤

Elton John remembered Franklin's last performance at his AIDS Foundation Fall Gala in November and said he wasn't sure if she'd be able to perform because she was "obviously unwell." However, the diva powered through, John said: "She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time."

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me.

Diana Ross said she was praying for her fellow diva.

I'm sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.

Both of the living Beatles remembered Franklin on Twitter.

Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️

John Legend called her "the greatest vocalist" he's ever known.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha

Tony Bennett remembered singing with her on his 85th birthday.

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda said he felt lucky he got to see her perform "exactly once."

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever

Rev. Al Sharpton, a friend of Franklin's, asked people to take a pause to remember the singer.

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul.

Producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted a video of one of Franklin's recent performances: her powerful rendition of "A Natural Woman" at the Kennedy Center in 2015 that moved President Barack Obama to tears.

Aretha Franklin (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman - Kennedy Center

Hillary Clinton said Franklin deserves "lasting gratitude" for the impact of her art.

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.

Director Ava DuVernay called her "peerless."

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin

Actress and singer Bette Midler called Franklin "the greatest voice in American popular music" and her own "musical lighthouse."

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul.

Missy Elliott says she imagines Franklin in heaven, "still making people souls move."

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️

Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen highlighted Franklin's vocal talent and said, "Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen."

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha

Hugh Jackman said that one of his career highlights was performing with Franklin at the Tony Awards, which he called "an out of body experience."

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pointed out that Franklin took part in some of the nation's biggest moments.

Our love & prayers are with the family & loved ones of the beloved Queen of Soul. From Dr. King's funeral to President Obama's inauguration, @ArethaFranklin touched the soul of our nation, and the world. Her loss will be deeply felt by all.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Franklin's talent uplifted people around the world.

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶

Deeply sad this morning. Aretha Franklin has left us and her blessed family. She Lifted up the best angels of our nature. May her legacy of truth, love, hope, and joy live on in all of us.

One of the greatest voices of all time has been silenced. My dear friend Aretha Franklin has passed. Even though her music will live on forever, the sound, the voice, and the inspiration of the Queen of Soul can never be matched. Farewell, Aretha.

Hearing the news of her passing has left me in tears but I'm grateful to God that I got to share this smile with her. Thank you Aretha Franklin for leaving such an incredible legacy for generations among generations to stand on. May you Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾

She made millions feel like natural women, and she earned our everlasting Respect with each performance. May Aretha Franklin's voice ring now throughout the heavens. She truly was the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, o great one.

Rest In Peace to one of the greats, Aretha Franklin. For all you've done, a grateful world thanks you.

Aretha Franklin... the Queen is gone. Long live the Queen!

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin

Thank you Aretha. Aretha Franklin Sings "America, The Beautiful" for Eric Holder's Farewell

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x

Aretha Franklin was an incredible gift to the world. Her magical music and spirit will stay with us always, as well as with generations to come.

RIP Aretha Franklin

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul 🙏🏿