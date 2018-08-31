CBSN

Aretha Franklin's funeral service

    • Ariana Grande sings

      Ariana Grande performs during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Franklin's funeral service was held in her hometown. The Queen of Soul, whose career spanned over six decades, died of cancer earlier this month at the age of 76.

      Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

    • Guests inside the Greater Grace Temple

      Guests attend the funeral.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Franklin's family takes the stage

      Cristal Franklin, foreground left, hugs Vaughn Franklin as Victorie Franklin, left, and Jordan Franklin look on during the funeral service.

      Credit: Paul Sancya / AP

    • Jennifer Hudson performs

      Jennifer Hudson performs at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple,

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Tyler Perry speaks

      Tyler Perry speaks at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Farrakhan, Sharpton, Jackson and President Clinton

      Left to right: Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral service on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

    • Fans watch the service outside Greater Grace Temple

      Aretha Franklin's fans watch her funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    • Pallbearers carry Aretha Franklin's gold casket

      Pallbearers carry the gold casket of Aretha Franklin after arriving at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

      Credit: Paul Sancya / AP

    • Faith Hill performs

      Faith Hill performs during the funeral service at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, on Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.

      Credit: Paul Sancya / AP

    • Former President Bill Clinton speaks

      Former President Bill Clinton plays an Aretha Franklin song on his phone during Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

    • Ariana Grande performs

      Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

      Credit: Paul Sancya / AP

    • Rev. Jesse Jackson consoles family member

      Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, consoles a family member as they pause at the casket of Aretha Franklin on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.

      Credit: Paul Sancya / AP

    • Detroit residents wait to service

      Detroit residents wait in line to enter the Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. 

      Credit: Tony Dejak / AP

    • Ron Isley performs

      Ron Isley performs at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks

      Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Pink Cadillacs outside Greater Grace Temple

      Pink Cadillacs line up outside Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    • Cicely Tyson speaks

      Cicely Tyson speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Hillary Clinton reacts as her husband speaks

      Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband former President Bill Clinton speaks on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Fans line up overnight to attend Franklin's funeral service

      Aretha Franklin's fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m. hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public to be allowed in to the singer's funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.

      Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    • Aretha Franklin's casket arrives

      The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral. 

      Credit: Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images