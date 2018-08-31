Ariana Grande performs during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Franklin's funeral service was held in her hometown. The Queen of Soul, whose career spanned over six decades, died of cancer earlier this month at the age of 76.
Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
Guests inside the Greater Grace Temple
Guests attend the funeral.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Franklin's family takes the stage
Cristal Franklin, foreground left, hugs Vaughn Franklin as Victorie Franklin, left, and Jordan Franklin look on during the funeral service.
Credit: Paul Sancya / AP
Jennifer Hudson performs
Jennifer Hudson performs at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple,
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Tyler Perry speaks
Tyler Perry speaks at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Farrakhan, Sharpton, Jackson and President Clinton
Left to right: Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral service on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
Fans watch the service outside Greater Grace Temple
Aretha Franklin's fans watch her funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
Pallbearers carry Aretha Franklin's gold casket
Pallbearers carry the gold casket of Aretha Franklin after arriving at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Credit: Paul Sancya / AP
Faith Hill performs
Faith Hill performs during the funeral service at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, on Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.
Credit: Paul Sancya / AP
Former President Bill Clinton speaks
Former President Bill Clinton plays an Aretha Franklin song on his phone during Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty
Ariana Grande performs
Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Credit: Paul Sancya / AP
Rev. Jesse Jackson consoles family member
Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, consoles a family member as they pause at the casket of Aretha Franklin on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.
Credit: Paul Sancya / AP
Detroit residents wait to service
Detroit residents wait in line to enter the Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Credit: Tony Dejak / AP
Ron Isley performs
Ron Isley performs at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Pink Cadillacs outside Greater Grace Temple
Pink Cadillacs line up outside Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
Cicely Tyson speaks
Cicely Tyson speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Hillary Clinton reacts as her husband speaks
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband former President Bill Clinton speaks on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Fans line up overnight to attend Franklin's funeral service
Aretha Franklin's fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m. hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public to be allowed in to the singer's funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit.
Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
Aretha Franklin's casket arrives
The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral.