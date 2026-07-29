2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks outside Israel in 3 decades, study says

Last year was the deadliest for antisemitic attacks outside of Israel in more than 30 years, according to a new report, with 20 people being killed in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The J7 Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism said its study "once again sounds the alarm about the deadly reality of antisemitism that Jewish communities worldwide confront at levels unprecedented since World War II."

The J7 task force is made up of groups fighting against and raising awareness of antisemitism in the countries with the largest Jewish communities outside Israel: Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. Together, these countries are home to more than 90% of the Jewish diaspora, according to the organization.

The group documented over 23,000 antisemitic incidents in the seven countries.

Mourners hug after the funeral service for 10-year-old Matilda, who was killed in the December 14 Bondi Beach shooting attack, in Sydney on December 18, 2025. Saeed KHAN/AFP/Getty

In Australia, 15 people were killed on Sydney's Bondi Beach when two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration.

In the U.K., two men were killed in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day.

In the U.S., two staff from the Israeli embassy were shot dead at a Jewish museum in Washington D.C., and a grandmother in Boulder, Colorado, was killed from wounds sustained in a molotov cocktail attack on a gathering of people showing support for hostages in Gaza.

The 20 deaths made 2025 the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks since 1994, when a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires was bombed, killing 85 people and wounding 300. In 2024, an Argentine court blamed the attack on Hezbollah and Iran.

The report found that antisemitic incidents across the seven countries were up 136% since 2022, the year before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, with violent incidents up 97% in the same time period.

Antisemitic incidents increased in the U.K., Argentina and Germany in 2025. They fell in the U.S., Australia, Canada and France compared with 2024, but all the countries remained far higher than levels recorded before Oct. 7.

Residents walk past a cordoned area where a fire broke out at a supermarket in the Golders Green neighborhood in London, England, May 27, 2026. Toby Shepheard/AFP/Getty

In the U.K., there have been a string of antisemitic attacks in recent months, including arson targeting synagogues and other Jewish sites. In late April, two men were wounded in a stabbing attack in Golders Green that British authorities declared a terrorist incident.

A group with purported links to Iran, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, or The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous, claimed responsibility for several of the attacks and told CBS News in March that it would "keep threatening U.S. and Israeli interests worldwide until we've avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations."

"Antisemitism in our seven countries is no longer a surge; it is our new normal. Governments must stop reacting after Jews are attacked and start acting before, with real security funding, stronger laws and social media platforms that enforce their own rules," the J7 group said in a joint statement.