Man arrested after stabbing 2 people in north London, Jewish volunteer security group says

A man has been detained after stabbing two people in North London, according to a local Jewish volunteer security organization.

The man was seen running along a main road in Golders Green, a heavily Jewish neighborhood, "armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public," according to a statement by Shomrim, a charity that supports Jewish communities and runs a volunteer neighborhood watch program.

The group said members "responded immediately and detained the suspect," who was then taken into police custody.

Police "attended and deployed a taser," the said. The London Metropolitan Police did not immediately issue a statement on the incident

Two victims were being treated by Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer emergency response organization, according to Shomrim.

Hatzola told CBS News it could not provide any information on the status of the victims, but it confirmed there was a "major incident unfolding."

Hatzola operate on a separate emergency number to London's municipal emergency services, and the group said it would let the London Ambulance service take over once they arrive on the scene.

A member of the Jewish community walks past the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighborhood of North London, in a March 24, 2026 file photo, a day after ambulances run by the Jewish organization Hatzola were set on fire. Henry NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

The attack comes after a string of incidents over the past month targeting Jewish communities in north London, including an arson attack that saw several of Hatzola's ambulances destroyed in Golders Green.

Another local group, the Community Security Trust, said in a social media post that there "has been a knife attack today in Golders Green. The suspect has been arrested," offering thanks to Shomrim, Hatzola and the London police "for their swift response."