Vehicle, stabbing attack near synagogue in Manchester, England, wounds 4 as Jewish community marks Yom Kippur

London — The Greater Manchester Police said at least four members of the public were wounded and a suspect shot outside a synagogue on Thursday in what appeared to be a vehicle and stabbing attack. The incident comes as Jewish people around the world mark the holiday of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, when many attend synagogue.

The Manchester Evening News, a local newspaper, reported that police had said the suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot at the scene by armed officers. It said specialist counterterrorism officers were also on the scene.

"It's a serious incident I have to say," Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told CBS News' partner network BBC News. "I would say to people to avoid the area, because it's a serious incident, but at the same time I can give some reassurance that the immediate danger appears to be over."

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, where police have shot a suspect after several people were reportedly stabbed, Oct. 2, 2025. Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty

In a statement, the Manchester police said officers were called to the synagogue at about 9.30 a.m. local time (4:31 a.m. ET) by a member of the public who said he'd witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public.

"Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am," just minutes after the incident was reported, police said. "One man has been shot, believed to be the offender."

Police said four members of the public sustained injuries "caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds."

The local ambulance service said in a statement that a major incident had been declared in the area.

"Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene," the ambulance service said. "We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

The Manchester Evening News reported that police in the city were increasing their presence at every Greater Manchester area synagogue in response to the incident, to provide reassurance to those marking Yom Kippur.

"I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a social media post. "The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

The BBC reported that the prime minister was flying back to the U.K. early from a meeting in Copenhagen and was expected to chair a meeting of the British government's emergency COBR committee in London later on Thursday.