Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Sunday on the coronavirus outbreak and after another night of nationwide protests, including throughout New York City. At an earlier press conference on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there will be investigations into some police incidents at the protests, although he said he wanted to "commend the restraint we saw overall by the NYPD."

De Blasio said Sunday New York's protests had been hijacked by outside agitators.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Video circulated on social media Saturday night showing an NYPD vehicle driving into protesters in Brooklyn.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the vehicles in the video were "trapped" and that the crowd was throwing bricks and rocks, and that there was a bag on fire sitting on top of one of the vehicles. The source said the officers did not "ram" the protesters, but that they were "trying to go forward and escape."

Buffalo and Albany, two of the state's largest metropolitan areas after New York City, enacted curfews Saturday to curb violence. Erie County, where Buffalo is located, issued a state of emergency and placed a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS Buffalo affiliate WIVB.