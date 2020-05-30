Wife of Derek Chauvin, officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death, files for divorce

The wife of the Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce. According to her lawyer, Kellie Chauvin is distraught over Floyd's death.

"She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," the Sekula Law Offices, PLLC said in a statement on behalf of Kellie Chauvin and her family.

According to the statement, Kellie Chauvin has officially filed for divorce.

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time," the statement added.

Chauvin Ramsey County Adult Detention Center

After being fired from his job, Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Earlier this week, a video went viral showing him with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while other officers held him down.

In a criminal complaint filed Friday afternoon, prosecutors wrote that Chauvin "had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was "non-responsive."

In the video, Floyd can be heard begging for Chauvin to remove his knee, pleading, "I can't breathe."

If convicted of the state charges, Chauvin could face up to 25 years in prison on the third-degree murder charge and up to 10 years in prison on the second-degree manslaughter charge.

Protesters in Minneapolis defied curfew orders Friday as firefighters worked to put out fires across the city in the fourth night of unrest over Floyd's death. Demonstrations erupted around the country overnight as activists demanded justice.