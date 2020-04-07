Photos of New York City during the coronavirus crisis

-
New York transformed by coronavirus
On a normal day, Times Square would be packed with people. But on March 22, 2020, a stay-at-home order shut down New York in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Streets are largely empty. Offices, theaters and many other businesses have closed. Landmarks sit abandoned.
What follows is an album of photos of New York City, America's most populous city, during the coronavirus crisis of 2020.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
A warning light
The Empire State Building was topped with a swirling red light to indicate the city's state of emergency.
Credit: Getty Images
-
A makeshift morgue
Because of the overwhelming number of virus-related deaths, these hospital workers use a refrigerator truck as a makeshift morgue.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Virus's deadly toll
Here, another body is loaded into a refrigerator truck.
Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
Much-needed assistance
Here, the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, sits in front of the midtown skyline. The ship was sent to take some of the strain off of the already-crowded hospitals on land.
Credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
-
A show of support
New Yorkers greeted the USNS Comfort as it traveled north on the Hudson River on March 30, 2020.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
-
Outside a funeral home
Discarded protective equipment piles up in the garbage outside of a funeral home.
Credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
-
"We're all in this together"
Members of the Army National Guard patrol the perimeter at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The event venue has been converted into a temporary hospital amid the COVID-19 emergency.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
-
Army personnel staff the hospital
U.S. Army personnel staff the makeshift hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
Credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
-
Cubicles with curtains
These cubicles will function as hospital rooms.
Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
-
The public health battlefield
This convention center is where they normally host New York's Comic Con. Now, soldiers and citizens must pass a preliminary screening — comprised of questions and a temperature check — before entering the facility.
Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
-
Inside the Javits Medical Station
Army Specialist Daniel Fields takes a patient's blood pressure at the Javits New York Medical Station.
Credit: U.S. Navy/Handout/Reuters
-
A usually bustling travel hub
Grand Central Terminal is all but abandoned.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
Fearless, but protected
As positive cases of COVID-19 ballooned in New York City, someone put a mask on the Fearless Girl statue.
Credit: Luiz Roberto Lima-ANB/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
-
No bell ringing for now
The New York Stock Exchange floor was closed in March to allow workers to trade remotely.
Credit: Getty Images
-
New York Stock Exchange goes digital
Before NYSE traders were sent home, some wore medical masks and gloves to work. Traders have been working remotely since Monday, March 23.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Taking precautions, even with the dead
A health care worker wears protective gear over most of his body while moving a deceased patient into a makeshift morgue in Brooklyn.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
A tiger tests positive
An ambulance enters the Bronx Zoo, where a tiger tested positive for the coronavirus. This case is the first known animal infection in the United States. Several other of the zoo's big cats have also exhibited symptoms of the infection.
Credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
-
Lady Liberty is alone
Ducks congregate on the grass in Liberty State Park in New Jersey, with the Statue of Liberty visible in the background.
Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
An emergency hospital in Central Park
On the East Meadow lawn of Central Park, a temporary hospital equipped with 68 beds was built to accommodate the overflow of COVID-19 patients.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
-
Inside an emergency hospital tent
This is what it looks like inside the temporary hospital tents.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
A thank you to health care workers
The sidewalk outside of one emergency room reads "NYC loves you," a message of support for health care workers.
Credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images
-
A message for those on the front lines
Here, another person writes words of encouragement outside New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
-
Demanding protective equipment
Despite the outpouring of public support, some medical professionals, like this nurse in the Bronx, say they still don't have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe from virus exposure.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
-
Six feet back
Some local companies are making thousands of protective hospital gowns for the city's health care workers. Employees sewing the gowns wear shirts reminding others to keep their distance.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
-
A vacant World Trade Center
The Oculus World Trade Center transportation hub sits virtually empty under the fog.
Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
She's the only one here
The Fearless Girl statue stands facing the New York Stock Exchange. On March 16, 2020, stocks suffered their worst single day in more than 30 years.
Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
New York Times works from home
The New York Times office is also closed.
Credit: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
The shows won't go on for a while
Broadway theaters remain closed during the lockdown.
Credit: Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
No Rockettes today
Performances at Radio City Music Hall have been postponed indefinitely.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
Empty vistas
This was the scene on the Central Park mall on March 31, 2020.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
Sheltering in place
The Brooklyn Bridge walkway is usually packed with people walking dogs, jogging and taking pictures. During the coronavirus crisis, there's no one in sight.
Credit: Joel Sheakoski/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
No one skating
The rink at Rockefeller Center closed in early 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
How much is that mask in the window?
Protective masks are displayed in a store window in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Amazon deliveries continue
Amazon Prime deliveries are still making their way to customers, despite a protest in Staten Island on March 31, 2020.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Donated supplies
Medical workers in Staten Island pose with donated medical supplies.
Credit: Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
-
Fresh air
A health care worker takes a walk near the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Medical oxygen
Oxygen and ventilators have been a hot topic on the national political stage. Here, a shipment of oxygen arrives at a Brooklyn hospital.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Picking up prescriptions
Pharmacy workers talk with customers from behind thick sheets of plastic to try to limit transmission of the virus.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Aid from Russia
It's not just the American military bringing much-needed medical supplies to New York. A Russian Aerospace Forces plane brought a delivery of supplies to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Credit: TASS/Getty Images
-
Staying fashionable
A woman in a red studded mask pauses as she takes a walk along an empty Wall Street on April 2, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images
-
A moment of (almost) normalcy
A man in a surgical mask sits on the sidewalk reading a newspaper.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
-
A bit of sunshine
Children eat and play on a balcony during the COVID-19 lockdown. Many public spaces, including playgrounds, are closed until further notice.
Credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
-
Shopping in gloves and a mask
Some grocery stores, like Trader Joe's, have implemented social distancing protocols to ensure customers have plenty of space to shop safely.
Here, Brooklyn shoppers wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and others.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Social distancing at the butcher shop
Lines outside of stores are perforated by six-foot gaps.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Closed for cleaning
A woman reads a sign outside of a Manhattan Trader Joe's announcing that the store is temporarily closed for deep-cleaning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
Empty grocery store shelves
On March 13, 2020, this store was all but emptied as panic buying struck the city.
Credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images
-
Cashiers in masks
In this Bushwick market, both customers and cashiers wear masks.
Credit: Getty Images
-
This was taken at rush hour
The subway system, an inextricable part of life in the city, is running with far fewer passengers.
Credit: Getty Images
-
"Don't ride the subway if you don't have to"
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is actively discouraging people from using public transit. This sign in Times Square reads, "Do the right thing. Don't ride the subway if you don't have to."
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
-
Oculus transit hub
Here, two NYPD officers walk through the empty Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center.
Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
-
Some still ride
But some people still need to ride the subway to get to work at essential jobs.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
-
Abandoned tunnels
More people are wearing face masks as a precaution.
Credit: John Lamparski 2020 / Getty Images
-
Masks on the subway
This man wore something resembling a gas mask on the subway on March 31, 2020.
Credit: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
Gloves on
Others wear gloves to avoid touching surfaces like subway poles with their bare hands.
Credit: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
Streets closed to cars
Some streets are closed to vehicle traffic to give pedestrians more space to walk. An NYPD officer directs cars away from those streets.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
-
"Open Streets" for pedestrians
This sign marks the beginning of one such "Open Streets" area. These paths allow people to properly exercise social distancing while walking outside.
Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images
-
Room for rollerblading
In one "Open Streets" area, two people rollerblade down Park Avenue.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Nobody in sight
Here is another view of the eerily empty Times Square from March 31, 2020.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Empty streets
Normally bustling streets in Harlem are quiet during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Fifth Avenue quiet
Fifth Avenue is devoid of traffic as many New Yorkers remain at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
A somber dog walk
A person in a mask walks two dogs in Central Park.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo
In this photo, Governor Andrew Cuomo is seen at a March 30 press conference discussing temporary hospitals around the city.
Credit: John Lamparski/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
An emergency hospital in Queens
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens was also being converted into a temporary hospital.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
De Blasio tours the tennis center space
Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the tennis courts at the Billie Jean King Center, which will soon house 350 hospital beds for coronavirus patients.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
-
Opening day postponed
The digital billboard outside of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, flashes "Stay Safe, Stay Home."
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Restaurants closed
A sign at the Asian Garden Chinese restaurant notes that service will resume on May 1, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images
-
The ice cream truck song has gone quiet
Ice cream trucks remained parked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Construction suspended
Companies were ordered to pause many construction projects, leaving heavy machinery parked in the street.
Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images
-
Flatten the curve
Even the highways leading into the city are empty. Signs encourage drivers to comply with social distancing measures.
Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images