BTS kicks off global tour with South Korea concert after completing military service

The K-pop sensation BTS reunited for their first concert in nearly four years after completing their mandatory military service. Their return to the stage was celebrated by huge crowds of cheering fans that shut down central Seoul on Saturday night.

Most South Korean men have to serve in the military for roughly two years because the Korean peninsula technically remains at war. In the past, years offstage have aged K-pop idols or ended groups. But BTS has defied that pattern, with their return drawing fans from around the world.

Sopia Kim, 71, told CBS News she traveled three hours to attend the celebrations dressed head-to-toe in BTS's signature purple.

"With all the political situations around the world, this might be the last time humankind can enjoy a festival as grand as this," she said, adding that she feels proud of how the band represents Korea on the world stage.

"You can't help but acknowledge it when you see their songs and dance — they're truly outstanding," she said.

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS cheer during their comeback concert near Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

An international comeback

The concert was live-streamed on Netflix, allowing viewers across multiple time zones to tune in simultaneously. The show opened near Gyeongbokgung Palace, blending a historic backdrop with a global broadcast.

The concert started with the ringing of a bell and drone video. After singing three songs from their album, BTS greeted their fans. Jin, who enlisted ahead of the other members, reflected on the group's hiatus, saying he clearly remembers asking fans to wait during their final concert in Busan in October 2022.

"I had a lot of worries before standing here again, but I'm thankful and happy to be able to face you once more," he said.

K-pop boy band BTS perform onstage during comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Hong-Ji - Pool / Getty Images

Around 22,000 ticket holders watched the free one-hour concert from designated viewing areas across central Seoul, where large outdoor screens were installed. Beyond the official zones, Gwanghwamun and the surrounding streets were packed with fans. Some sat along the roadside watching the concert on their phones via Netflix, while others gathered outside shops and cafés to watch it on television screens. Security was tight, with around 15,000 personnel deployed, including approximately 6,700 police officers.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government had initially anticipated crowds of up to 260,000 people, implementing traffic controls from the evening prior and rerouting buses across more than 60 stops. However, local reports estimate that roughly 40,000 people gathered in the area.

Jen Howes, a teacher from South Africa who lives in Korea, told CBS that she was eager to "see vibes and meet people" while cheering on the band. She said she always knew the group would reunite.

"They always seem to have a good bond and seem keen to perform again together," Howes, 37, said.

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS cheer during the comeback concert on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Marco Supetran and two friends traveled from their home country of the Philippines to see the group. Supertran said she became a fan of the band in 2020, after her daughters introduced her to their music. The trio couldn't get tickets, but they lined up outside Seoul's City Hall Square starting at 11 a.m. to watch the performance on a screen. Her friends said BTS' "wholesome" feeling is part of their cross-generational appeal.

The concert marks the start of their world tour after BTS released their latest album, Arirang, on March 20. Big Hit Music, the music label run by BTS' management agency, said the new album sold 3.98 million copies on its first day of release. The music video for the title track "SWIM" has already surpassed 40 million views online.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins April 25 in Tampa, Florida. The group will then travel through South America, Europe, and Asia. The last performance is scheduled for March 14, 2027, in the Philippines.