Amazon Prime Day deals: Kindle, Echo and other Amazon devices on sale now

Happy Amazon Prime Day, bargain shoppers. Now that its annual mega-sale has begun, Amazon has slashed prices on many of its house-brand gadgets such as the Kindle, Echo Dot and Fire TV streaming stick. The deals are serious, too: You can save up to 50%.

Pro tip for parents: There's a deep discount on a kid-friendly Echo Dot with parental controls, too.

To get the most out of Prime Day, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. The majority of Prime Day deals are only available to members, though Best Buy, Target, Kohl's and Walmart are offering competing Prime Day sales. You can check out the biggest Prime Day deals at all retailers here.

So, if you need a little more Alexa in your life, want to make a dumb TV smart or want a new e-reader to catch up on all the best beach reads this summer, you'll want to check out these well-reviewed, popular Amazon gadgets on sale for Prime Day, now through June 22 or while supplies last.

Echo Show 8 HD smart display with Alexa

Amazon

Visual learners, this one's for you: The Echo Show 8 is on sale. With its 8-inch display, this Amazon device shows weather and traffic reports, makes video calls and shows you step-by-step recipes with Food Network Kitchen, among its many other features. It's on sale for $70, marked down from its $110 list price.

Echo Dot Kids (generation 4)

Amazon

The adorable fourth-generation Echo Dot Kids come with a free year of Amazon Kids+, the company's family-friendly subscription suite of audiobooks, games and apps. It's also pre-loaded with parental controls, so kids will stick to fun and age-appropriate content. During Prime Day, these two designs are available for just $35 each.

Echo Dot with clock (generation 4)

Amazon

Amazon is also slashing prices on the fourth-generation Echo Dot with clock, a smart replacement for an old-school bedroom alarm clock. You can use its Alexa-based voice control to set wake-up alarms, play music, turn on smart home gadgets, check the weather and more. This version of the Dot is on sale for $35, a deep discount from its $60 list price.

Echo Dot (Generation 4)

Amazon

Alexa, save me money! This Echo Dot has all the same features of the previous one, except the clock. If you don't need a clock display, you can save another $10 by buying this Dot instead.

Echo Dot (Generation 3)

Amazon

If you want to save serious money on your Echo Dot, the third-generation model is a great option. The design is older, but skills-wise, this smart speaker is the same as the fourth-generation Dot. The puck-shaped speaker is available for $20 during the Prime Day festivities, half its $40 list price.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Amazon

This 4K plug-and-play streaming stick from Amazon, originally released in 2018, comes with an Alexa voice remote and Dolby Atmos Audio. During Prime Day, you can score a 4K Fire TV Stick for just $25, half its list price.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the budget-tier streaming device in the Fire TV family. The 1080p streamer is a great option for 1080p televisions -- just keep in mind that the Lite remote doesn't have volume controls so you'll need to keep a TV remote handy.

The list price on the Fire TV Stick Lite is $30. For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the streaming stick for $18.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite



Amazon

This refurbished doorbell has 1080p HD video, night vision, a 160-degree horizontal viewing angle and two-way talk capabilities. The Ring Elite also has customizable motion zones to keep the focus of its motion detector on the most important areas around your house.

One things to know before buying: This version of the Ring doorbell is powered via an ethernet cable, so you'll need a drill and a little bit of knowhow to install it (or have the means to hire someone who does). The good news is that this model has less lag than with wireless-only Ring doorbells, and there will never be a worry about replacing batteries.

The refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite is $130 for Prime Day, a whopping 57% off its $300 list price.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2



Amazon

Like the Elite model, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 has 1080p HD video, night vision and two-way talk. This budget-friendly model, powered by a battery pack or hard-wired connection, allows you to adjust the motion sensor sensitivity, but not its areas of focus.

Amazon has marked this easy-to-install refurbished model down to $80 for Prime Day, a $40 savings.

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Good news for those who love to read in semi-aquatic settings (like at the beach, in the bath or poolside): The new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof. And with its super-bright display, you can see the screen, even in bright sunlight. This Prime Day, Amazon is selling the ad-supported Kindle for $80 and the ad-free version for $100.

Fire HD kids' tablet

Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD kids' tablet is marked down 50% from the list price. And, because Amazon knows that kids can be tough on tech, this tablet comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, just return it, and they'll replace it at no charge. Like the kid-friendly Echo Dot, this tablet also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+.