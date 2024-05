Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah even as U.S. threatens to withhold weapons for Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will move forward with plans to invade Rafah, the densely populated city in southern Gaza, with or without U.S. support. Meanwhile, the State Department is expected to submit a report to Congress investigating if countries receiving U.S. aid use it in accordance with U.S. law. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio and Ed O'Keefe report.