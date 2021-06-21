Amazon Prime Day: Featured deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy

An employee loads a truck with boxes to be shipped at the Amazon.com Inc. distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day, the online giant's largest sales event of the year, is on. Despite the name, Prime Day is actually a two day event, running from June 22 through June 23. For those two days -- and while supplies last -- a wide range of useful, well-reviewed products from top brands will be on sale.

There are deals on Amazon products (of course), deals on TVs, deals on streaming sticks and media boxes, deals on kitchen appliances such as the Instant Pot, deals on dental care products and whitening kits deals on apparel, deals on ... well, you get the point. There are a lot of deals.

And it's not just Amazon offering deals. Walmart's own competing Prime Day sale is called Deals for Days, and runs through June 23. Best Buy is having a big sale too, as is Kohl's and Target. In short: If you're in the market for just about anything, these next few days are a good time to shop.

To help plan your Prime Day shopping, CBS Essentials has put together a list of the biggest, most interesting deals on some of the best-reviewed items on Amazon, Walmart and beyond.

The following Amazon Prime Day signature deals run through Tuesday, June 22 on Amazon. Many require you to have an Amazon Prime membership. It's possible some sales may extend into Wednesday and beyond, but there are no guarantees.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The fourth-generation Echo Dot, released in 2020, is the newest (and best-selling) smart speaker from Amazon. It doesn't have a display screen, opting instead for an updated, spherical design.

More than just a music listening device, the Dot connects with all the other Alexa gadgets in the home, including other Echo Dots, so you can play music throughout the house simultaneously. It also controls smart home devices such as light bulbs, smart thermostats and locks.

The Echo Dot is half price for Prime Day, now available for just $25.

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p smart TV with Amazon Fire



This 43-inch 1080p Amazon Fire smart TV, a 2020 model, is on sale for $100 off its list price for Amazon Prime Day. It includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote that allows for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

This entry-level Ring video doorbell utilizes your existing doorbell wiring for power and connects to your home network via Wi-Fi. It doesn't have all the advanced features of high-end Ring models, but you do get the basics: 1080p live video, two-way talk, real-time notifications, night vision and Alexa compatibility. It won't work with your existing doorbell chime, but it will work with the Ring Chime, a $30 add-on chime box sold by Amazon.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired normally retails for $60. You can get it for $45 through Prime Day, a discount of 25%.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

These 4.5-star-rated Bluetooth headphones from high-end brand Bose feature active noise cancellation (great for a distraction-free listening experience), IPX4 water resistance (protection against splashes) and touch controls. This pair makes a smart all-day listening option, boasting up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

These Bose headphones are reduced to $230 through Tuesday, a $170 discount off list price.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips teeth whitening kit

This whitening kit from Crest, one of the most popular on Amazon, includes 20 treatments. It delivers noticeable results in 3 days and full results in 20 days (when used daily for 30 minutes a day). You don't need to take the packaging's word that it works, though -- Amazon reviewers rave about this 4.6-star-rated teeth whitening treatment.

This box of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips is on sale right now for $28, more than 44% off its $48 pre-Prime Day price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids pro tablet

Designed specifically for kids ages 6 to 12, this sturdy tablet, now half off for people with an Amazon Prime membership, includes a free year of Amazon Kids+, a service that includes videos, Audible books, games, videos, apps and songs. An included app store allows kids to request apps that parents can approve and purchase.

As for the hardware, good news there: There's a kid-friendly case included, along with a two-year guarantee, so if it breaks, you can return it and get a free replacement.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quart)

This 6-quart Instant Pot combines nine appliances in one, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. The interior cooking pot is dishwasher-safe, with no chemical coating.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker is $60 for Prime Day.

Instant Vortex Plus



It's not just pressure cookers on sale for Amazon Prime Day: The 6-in-1 Instant Vortex Plus air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale for 30% off list price. The Vortex features customizable one-touch programs for air frying, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, baking and reheating. It holds up to 4 quarts of food and heats up to 400 degrees.

You can pick one up for $70 now through Tuesday, while supplies last.

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

The American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (WP-660) removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. It features 10 pressure settings, 7 tips so multiple family members can use it and a 22-ounce reservoir that holds 90 seconds of water capacity.

The 4.7-star-rated oral irrigator for teeth comes in five colors and is on sale for $40, a big $30 discount off its pre-Prime Day price.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device, originally released in 2018, will make any TV with an HDMI input into a smart TV capable of streaming shows on Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and more. It comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Normally priced at $50, the 4K Fire TV Stick is on sale for $25 during Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart's own rival Prime Day sale, Deals for Days, lasts through Wednesday, June 23. Like with Amazon's Prime Day deals, it's possible that some sales may extend past Wednesday. There are limited quantities, so don't delay on pressing the buy button if there's something you want.

Here are some of Walmart's featured deals on name brand products.

Apple Airpods Pro

There are a number of Apple products on sale this year during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. To start, the Apple Airpods Pro, featuring high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, 4.5 hours of listening on a single charge and a wireless charging case that extends listening time to 24 hours, are on sale for $189. (Apple regularly sells them for $249.)

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

The Apple TV 4K streaming media player features 4K High Dynamic Range, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, a Siri voice remote and access to plenty of streaming apps through the App Store.

Apple regularly sells the Apple TV 4K for $179. During Walmart Deals for Days, you can pick one up for just $99.

Apple iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB

There's great news for people who have been thinking about buying a new Apple iPad mini: During Walmart Deals for Days, it's never been cheaper. The 7.9-inch Retina display tablet with Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 64GB storage, 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime front camera, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life is on sale for $329 (regularly $399).

Apple Watch 3

Last year on Prime Day, Amazon offered the older-but-still-useful Apple Watch 3 for $169. This year, during Deals for Days, Walmart is offering the same Apple wearable for the same price -- $169.

Roku Express 4K+

Previously on sale for $39, you can get a Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for $29 during Walmart Deals for Days. Like most Roku devices, this UHD streamer comes with access to more than 150 free live TV channels through the Roku Channel, with hundreds more free channels available through Pluto TV.

Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV

If you'd rather just buy a TV with Roku built in, Walmart's got something for you there, too. This 40-inch Hisense HDTV (1080p) is about as budget friendly as smart TVs get: It's on offer for just $178 during Deals for Days.

"Super Mario Odyssey" for the Nintendo Switch

Now's a great time to catch up on some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch. The adventure game "Super Mario Odyssey," rated by review aggregation site Metacritic as the third best Nintendo Switch title of all time (with a 97% Metascore), is marked down to $40 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

"The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" for the Nintendo Switch

And that's not all. "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," a remake of the 1993 Game Boy title with the same name, is also on sale for $40. It has an 87% Metascore on Metacritic.

"Luigi's Mansion 3" for the Nintendo Switch

A great family-friendly title, "Luigi's Mansion 3" tasks Mario's famous brother with clearing out a hotel full of ghosts. The game's multiplayer mode allows up to 8 players. It has an 86% Metascore on Metacritic.

"Fire Emblem: Three Houses" for the Nintendo Switch

Rounding out Walmart's Nintendo Switch game sale is the tactical turn-based RPG "Fire Emblem: Three Houses." It has an 89% Metascore on Metacritic.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quart)

Walmart is cooking up a good deal on Instant Pots during Deals for Days. This 6-quart Viva model serves as a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, sous vide and sterilizer, all in one.

Formerly priced at $99, you can now get an Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $59.

Chefman Air Fryer (8 quart)

Air fryers are a popular Prime Day kitchen deal, so it's no surprise to see Walmart offer a big discount on the 8-quart Chefman Air Fryer. It regularly sells for $100, but you can get one now during Deals for Days for just $70.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge robot vacuum with home mapping

It's hard to find a less expensive robot vacuum on offer than this one. Anker's home-mapping Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge vacuum features 2000Pa of suction and smartphone app controls. Boundary strips (6.6 feet) are included.

Normally priced at $249, the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is priced at $169 during Deals for Days.

Not to be left out, electronics retailer Best Buy has its own sale that own sale that overlaps Prime Day called The Bigger Deal. It runs through Tuesday, June 22. If you're in the market for a new laptop, smart gadget or appliances for you home, it's a sale worth checking out.

Here are some of Best Buy's featured The Bigger Deal sale items from the biggest brands.

Apple MacBook Pro 13"

Now is as good a time as any to upgrade to an Apple MacBook Pro computer. The latest model, normally priced at $1,300, is on sale for $1,100 during Best Buy's The Bigger Deal sale.

Yummly smart meat thermometer

Take your grilling game up a couple notches this summer with the Yummly smart thermometer. It connects to iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth, allowing you to monitor your grilling progress from up to 150 feet away. There are presets for beef, chicken, fish and more -- you'll even get alerts when your meat is ready to be turned, when it's ready to take off the grill and when it's ready to eat.

Normally priced at $129, the Yummly smart meat thermometer is just $79 at Best Buy through Tuesday.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm)

Apple's latest swimproof smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6, measures blood oxygen levels, takes ECGs, tracks sleep and fitness, displays incoming messages, takes calls when connected to your iPhone and more. Normally $399, it's on sale for $329 during Best Buy's The Bigger Deal sale.