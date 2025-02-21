This man with cerebral palsy and his racing partner aim to complete their 6th Abbott World Marathon Major

Michael Sayih and Max Fink share a common goal: to make history together. The South Florida natives are regular racing partners who have competed in 5K, Iron Man and marathon events around the world. Their current goal is to become one of the first Duo Teams — one athlete pushing the other in a wheelchair — to complete six Abbott World Marathon Majors together.

But before they were partners, they had different reasons for racing.

Michael, 32, was born with cerebral palsy. When he was first born, his parents were told to commit him to a hospital. "I just knew that institutionalizing him was not an option," Michael's dad, Jim Sayih, told CBS News. "I just really knew, there was no doubt, that he was going to live a life of fulfillment and a life of abundance."

At a young age, Michael seemed to know that too. "I saw other people doing all these races," he said. "And I told my dad, 'I want to do it too.' So my first race was at the age of 5 years old."

Michael competed in his first duathlon — a race with both biking and running — with Jim as his partner. Jim pushed Michael in a stroller during the run and rode with him on a special tandem bike. His brother, who is one year older, competed by their side. It was a new challenge for all of them.

Michael and Jim Sayih during an early race together. Michael, who has cerebral palsy, started competing with his dad as a duo team when he was five years old. Jim Sayih

"We wrecked a few times during the 30K bike ride, and I thought for sure he was never going to want to do this ever again," Jim said. "But his brother said, 'Hey dad, there's a 5K coming up. Do you want to do that one?' So I said, let's ask Michael." Michael "instantly said yes," Jim said.

That tenacity has stuck with Michael. He's gone on to do countless races — as seen by the many medals hanging in his bedroom.



And Jim was inspired to create Special Compass, a nonprofit which helps people with disabilities compete in athletic events.

"Over the years, parents that have kids with disabilities would ask me if I would push their kids in races," Jim explained. "And of course I always want to say yes, but if I did that, then Michael would be a spectator and he would just watch his dad pushing someone else. So I started recruiting other guys that were runners and athletes and ask them if they would push kids in chairs."

That small operation grew into what is now a nonprofit with 132 volunteers. The organization holds running clinics to teach athletes how to race together and holds walking and and running events in South Florida.

Jim is also working on developing an apartment complex for disabled people that is fully accessible and is near emergency care facilities, stores and and other amenities that are easily accessible.

It was through Special Compass that Max met the pair. He was training for a marathon — one he had a good reason to run.

Max's mom had passed away from breast cancer in 2015 and in 2021, he and his sister decided to honor her by running the New York City Marathon — something his mom did when he was 6 years old.

"As I was training for that race, I met Jim and Michael," he said. "They had a [Special Compass] 5K in Coral Gables and I went there and just got paired with Michael by happenstance. And I did the 5K and I was hooked like a drug immediately. It was one of the most fulfilling things I've done in my life."

Max Fink still honors his mom, who died from breast cancer, when he runs. Max Fink

The two athletes met doing what athletes do — competing — but perhaps they were brought together by something more divine. Michael's spirit reminded Max of the person he was racing for: his mom

"I definitely think it was a sign from my mom. She brought Michael and Jim and I together," Max said. "It was so much part of who she was. She was this energetic, bubbly woman who only cared about other people other than herself. And then her attitude on life was so positive and always about the good and not the bad, and that's exactly how Michael and Jim live their lives."

Max said they just clicked after that first 5K race. Since then, they have regularly partnered together for races, with Max biking or running while pulling or pushing Michael, who will often keep him in check. "Michael is always smiling, but then, if he starts to ask me if I'm doing OK, and as soon as he says 'Max, are you doing OK?' it means I've substantially slowed down," Max laughed.

The two have become teammates and friends. Michael helped Max propose to his now-wife after they did the Chicago Marathon. And he was, of course, a groomsman in their wedding.

Michael and Max after the 2024 New York City Marathon. Max Fink

The determined duo has traveled the world together as they attempt to finish six Abbott World Marathon Majors. They said the U.S. races allowed Duo Teams, but they advocated to be included in the international races.

They've finished Chicago, New York, Boston, London and Berlin. There's just one left until they reach their goal of six: Tokyo.

This year is the first time the Tokyo Marathon will allow duo races. Michael and Max will be one of three teams competing in the trial for duo races in March 2025. Sydney was recently added as the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major.

When asked how it feels to compete in these marathons with Max, Michael said: "It feels amazing ... It feels like my wheelchair is gone and I'm doing the running myself."

"You're going to make me cry," Max responded.