Duo set to become 1 of the first teams to complete 6 major marathons Michael Sayih and Max Fink have a special bond — they're regular racing partners who compete in countless 5K, Iron Man and marathon events all over the world. Michael has cerebral palsy, and started racing at 5 years old. Max has his own reason to race: to honor his mom, who died from breast cancer. He believes she brought him and Michael together. They are now attempting to complete all six Abbott World Marathon Majors. They only have one race left to reach their goal: Tokyo.