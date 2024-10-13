Winners of record-breaking 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of runners from across the world gathered in Chicago's Grant Park on Sunday for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The 26.2-mile marathon kicked off at 7 a.m. Sunday at Grant Park. Runners trekked across 29 of the city's neighborhoods, taking in some of the landmarks as they made toward the finish line.

This year's race was a record-breaking event, with 50,000 people entering—all raising money for various charities. During the race, the women's world record was also broken by a now three-time Chicago marathon winner.

Below, you'll find the winners of this year's race:

Men's wheelchair race

Marcel Hug of Switzerland wins his third-straight race after finishing at 01:25:54, just a few minutes from his record from last year of 01:22:37.

MEN’S WHEELCHAIR Champion: In a sprint finish, Marcel Hug edges out the competition and defends his title in 1:25:54! Daniel Romanchuk and Tomoki Suzuki took second and third, respectively. Congratulations Marcel! pic.twitter.com/U1w2G6ZaXy — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2024

Women's wheelchair race

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland with a course record of 01:36:12, beating last year's time of 01:38:44.

WOMEN’S WHEELCHAIR CHAMPION: Catherine Debrunner dominates the women’s wheelchair race in a new unofficial course record of 1:36:21! pic.twitter.com/7CSOyMaGa9 — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2024

Men's race

John Korir of Kenya finished at 02:02:44. Korir was 2:09 shy of beating last year's record, held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, also of Kenya, with a time of 2:00:35.

MEN’S CHAMPION: John Korir takes the 2024 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon crown in a dominating performance of 2:02:43! pic.twitter.com/VLszL5KsbX — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2024

Women's race

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a world record, finishing at 02:09:56. She is making her way back on top after coming in second place last year to Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Before this year's record-breaking win, Chepngetich previously won the marathon back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

WORLD RECORD: In her third @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon win, Ruth Chepngetich breaks the world record in an unofficial time of 2:09:57! Congratulations Ruth! pic.twitter.com/YJJP8j0oxQ — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2024

Non-binary race

David Eik from the U.S. finished the race at 02:34:01

An estimated 1.7 million spectators lined the route to cheer on the race participants. The event also brought a 42% economic boost to the city compared to last year's race.

Full results can be found on the Chicago Marathon's website.