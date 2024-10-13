Winners of record-breaking 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of runners from across the world gathered in Chicago's Grant Park on Sunday for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
The 26.2-mile marathon kicked off at 7 a.m. Sunday at Grant Park. Runners trekked across 29 of the city's neighborhoods, taking in some of the landmarks as they made toward the finish line.
This year's race was a record-breaking event, with 50,000 people entering—all raising money for various charities. During the race, the women's world record was also broken by a now three-time Chicago marathon winner.
Below, you'll find the winners of this year's race:
Men's wheelchair race
Marcel Hug of Switzerland wins his third-straight race after finishing at 01:25:54, just a few minutes from his record from last year of 01:22:37.
Women's wheelchair race
Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland with a course record of 01:36:12, beating last year's time of 01:38:44.
Men's race
John Korir of Kenya finished at 02:02:44. Korir was 2:09 shy of beating last year's record, held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, also of Kenya, with a time of 2:00:35.
Women's race
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a world record, finishing at 02:09:56. She is making her way back on top after coming in second place last year to Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.
Before this year's record-breaking win, Chepngetich previously won the marathon back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.
Non-binary race
David Eik from the U.S. finished the race at 02:34:01
An estimated 1.7 million spectators lined the route to cheer on the race participants. The event also brought a 42% economic boost to the city compared to last year's race.
Full results can be found on the Chicago Marathon's website.